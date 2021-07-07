New stores. a planned expansion of a family play area and more community events have the Longview Mall hoping more people have reasons to say #letsgotothemall.
Omar Dawud and his business partner, Ahmad Hammoudeah, expect their Toy Castle to open later this week in the mall, but Dawud was uncertain of the exact date as the last shipments of toys are still arriving. While this will be their first storefront inside one of the tenant spaces at the mall, they’re no strangers to Longview. Dawud said they have operated a seasonal kiosk in the mall since 2019 and kiosks in malls in other states as well for several years.
“We decided that a kiosk, you can only put that much on a kiosk, if you want to add inventory,” Dawud said. “That’s one of the problems we were facing at the mall, spacewise.”
Their store will be where Game Stop was, near the main mall's main entrance. Toy Castle’s merchandise includes video games, remote-controlled cars, large motorcycles on which children can ride, Pop-Its, Barbie dolls, dinosaurs, fire trucks and other traditional and popular toys.
“We’re excited about (the toy store) for the holiday season,” said Debi Jones, administrative and marketing assistant for the Longview Mall.
The toy store business partners are based in Shreveport, where they also operate several vape stores. Dawud said they previously operated a vape kiosk in the mall and within the next couple of weeks plan to open a storefront vape shop, 318 Cloudz, in a space next to Dillard’s.
Skinkarnate, a tattoo shop, also opened in recent weeks, and King of Furniture opened Tuesday, with an outside entrance just north of the main entrance.
Jones said the store is unlike anything in Longview, with almost an old Hollywood or fantasy feel to the pieces in the store.
“We want to make something new, not like any other store,” said owner Eid Zatar, adding that it’s for the people who want to be different.
Items in the store include throne chairs, Hollywood style vanities, a 360-degree couch, large tables and opulent bedroom suites.
In the past year, the mall added a play area called “The Yard” in the entrance at Revive Church, on the backside of the mall. The area already includes large yard games such as Connect 4, bag toss, chess and ping pong. Jones said planned additions in the coming months include a log playhouse donated by Satterwhite Log Homes, a foosball table, murals, reading nook and more.
Updates also are planned for seating areas, with new artificial trees and other upgrades.
“We want to bring families into the mall,” Jones said, making it a fun place that provides families a place to go for entertainment.
With that goal in mind, the mall also has a number of upcoming, free events that are open to the public: Summer Sip ‘N Shop from 5-8 p.m. Saturday; and Backyard Bash, 1-3 p.m. July 24, with a water slide, water guns, water balloons and bubbles.
Other upcoming events include outdoor and indoor movies that will be announced later; and Flannel Fest on Sept. 25, featuring musicians Taylor Marie Tumlinson, Darrin Morris and Jacob Bryant.