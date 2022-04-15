Lupita Cardenas heard Bertin Carvajal talking about relocating his Longview restaurant, Palacios Tortilleria y Taqueria No. 2, to a larger space and chimed in about how much she likes the food there.
Her husband likes the shrimp soup, she said, speaking in Spanish, and she thinks the menudo is really good. She wants to try everything, she said, and had also ordered the enchiladas after finishing her menudo.
Carvajal and his wife, Micaela, originally opened Palacios in a rented building in a small shopping center at 1707 E. Marshall Ave. It's just a couple of blocks from their new location at 1601 E. Marshall Ave. They bought the former Dudley's Cajun Cafe building earlier this year. Dudley Lang now operates his Dudley's Grab and Geaux restaurant next door, at 1609 E. Marshall Ave.
Carvajal said their original location was too small. In their new restaurant they have about 15 tables, versus a handful of tables at the original location. The restaurant is dubbed "No. 2" because an eatery by the same name operates in Tyler, but they are not associated.
The Carvajals opened their new location in March, with their mole and menudo among popular items on the menu, Carvajal said.
Palacios Tortilleria y Taqueria No. 2 is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.