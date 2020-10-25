Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photographer Marc Bailey says he made it through the COVID-19 pandemic using the same principle that has kept his Longview business successful for the past quarter of a century — staying focused on his customers’ needs.
“We always try to make sure that they’re feeling good about the process,” says Bailey, who opened Marc Bailey Photography in 1995. “If they’re worried about the COVID scare, we work with them and let them know they’re going to be the only customers here. It’s going to be you and me and whoever you bring along with you.’”
Bailey, who sometimes moonlights as a YouTube content creator, an inventor or even a comedian, says he hasn’t had any trouble finding smiling faces behind the masks.
“We’re getting a lot of high school seniors coming in with their school logos on their masks,” Bailey says, “and they get some shots with that just for fun, but everything else is pretty normal.”
To help reduce the risk of exposure, and with masks and sanitizer, Bailey says he photographs on location (outside) most of the time and also has started delivering customers’ prints to their vehicles so they don’t have to come inside the business.
“They’ll call when they get close, and I’ll meet them in the parking lot to hand their pictures to them,” Bailey said.
He said after the initial shut down that left him in the dark for about four weeks, business has mostly picked up where it left off.
“Although I haven’t had any large events since COVID, the senior (high school senior portrait) business has been good — probably better than last year’s,” he said. “Maybe after the COVID scare and with all this going on, they’re realizing the importance of photos.”