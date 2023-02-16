Longview Regional Medical Center plans to open an "off-campus emergency facility" in the former freestanding Excel ER.
The hospital confirmed it acquired the facility at 120 E. Loop 281 at the end of January.
"We are excited to expand access for patients to the services of Longview Regional Medical Center with the addition of our off-campus emergency facility," said Steve Gordon, Longview Regional's chief executive officer. "Operations of the facility will be closed for a number of months as Longview Regional Medical Center plans to immediately begin renovations. The target to reopen is early fall 2023."
He said the hospital's goal is to bring Excel ER employees to work for Longview Regional.
"We appreciate the skills and experience of the employees of Excel ER ..." Gordon said.
"Though a free-standing building, this emergency facility will be an extension of our hospital in the community and provide access to the multitude of services offered at Longview Regional Medical Center’s main campus," Gordon added. "The acquisition of Excel ER supports our efforts of increasing the reach of our network and enhancing our ability to deliver the highest quality care close to home. Our mission at LRMC is to increase health care access and improve health outcomes."
Leading Edge Medical Associates opened Excel ER in Longview in 2016. The organization of emergency room physicians staffs emergency rooms for Christus Good Shepherd. American Physician Partners, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, acquired Leading Edge Medical Associates in 2019.
Excel ER was the third freestanding emergency room to open in Longview. The first was Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road, followed Neighbors Emergency Center, which was at Loop 28 and Gilmer Road. Neighbors has since closed.