Longview Regional Medical Center will expand access to emergency medical care in East Texas with today's opening of its new Emergency Center at 120 E. Loop 281.
The freestanding ER is away from the main hospital campus at Fourth Street and Hollybrook Drive, where its existing emergency room will continue operating.
"Longview Regional Medical Center has had the privilege of caring for this community for over 43 years," hospital CEO Steve Gordon said to a crowd of people gathered Thursday under a tent outside the new facility. The hospital's purpose has been simple, he added.
"We help people get well and live healthier lives," Gordon said, and the new Longview Regional Emergency Center is consistent with that purpose.
"We will open up more access to citizens of East Texas for excellent emergency care," he said.
The facility previously was home to Excel ER. When it opened in 2016, it was one of three freestanding emergency rooms. All but Hospitality Health ER have since closed. Regional purchased the building after Excel closed.
Longview Regional worked with locally owned RLM General Contractors to renovate the facility, with Gordon saying the hospital wanted to build the emergency room with the "highest quality standards" and invest locally while doing so. RLM met both of those criteria, Gordon said.
He praised the firm and its leader, Casey Beddingfield, for "phenomenal work" on a tight timeline.
"(Friday morning) we will open our doors, and we will begin to offer excellent patient care to our ER patients," Gordon said.
The facility operates 24/7 and offers imaging services that include digital X-ray and CT, lab services, nine patient rooms with several that offer specialized care and access to services at the main hospital.
Dr. Todd Stewart, Regional's ER medical director, said the facility will offer a "concierge" approach to care with low wait times.
Regional board chairman, Dr. Michael Morris, grew up in Longview and recalled the excitement that surrounded the groundbreaking for the new hospital. He's been a physician here for 23 years.
"It's been really rewarding to see the hospital grow and be successful..." he said. "As a doctor, I can see how it's going to provide more choice, more options and give more accessibility for care, which is a really good thing for this community ..."
Stephanie Crossland, a registered nurse who previously was the hospital's emergency room supervisor, has been named manager of Longview Regional Emergency Center.
"I think the biggest thing that sets us aside is the level of customer service and true genuine care they're going to receive in this place," Crossland said.