On Thursday, small businesses found a way.
A water main break that was followed by a boil water notice for much of Longview closed down restaurants across much of the city on Wednesday. By Thursday, at least several locally owned restaurants said they had worked in conjunction with the city’s environmental health office to find ways to safely open.
“I think this is such a strange thing to go through,” said Chelsea Cace, who owns the takeout-only restaurant The Cace Kitchen with her mother, Cathy, in downtown Longview.
They were closed Wednesday, but opened Thursday.
“The main issue is hand-washing and dishwashing,” Cace said, describing how they used their 40-quart gumbo pot to boil water and then put it in a piece of holding equipment for liquids with a spigot to create a hand-washing station. (The restaurant doesn’t have dine-in service, so the station was just for use by people working there.)
“We’re not cooking anything that requires water right now,” she said, so boiling water for food preparation wasn’t necessary. Cace’s had its signature croutons and cheese already prepared and a stock of etouffée and gumbo already in the freezer for sale.
“We’ll probably wait for next week,” to start cooking again, Cace said.
She praised city staff and Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks for being available and providing direction for opening safely.
“Even being closed for one day is a hit for us small guys,” she said. “Missing a day of sales is not fun. We’re hoping to get slammed today and tomorrow.”
Small businesses adapt, she said.
“Many of us who are small business owners are not just going to sit around watching,” she said. “If there’s something we can do to help ourselves and help our business, we’re going to do it.”
Kidd-Brooks shared her city mobile number so restaurants and other permitted businesses could contact her with questions. Most corporations, she said, have policies and procedures in place to deal with a boil water notice.
“Most corporations have that. I strategically reached out to the mom and pops to let them know I am here for the corporate, but I’m also here for you, because you are members of this community without corporate backing,” Kidd-Brooks said.
She and her staff members developed plans based on Texas food establishment rules that the restaurants would have to follow to open and then fanned out across the city to provide information to businesses, including grocery stores, about steps they needed to take to be able to operate after the water main break and boil water notice.
She estimated she fielded close to 500 calls. (The city has close to 700 permitted food establishments.)
David Choy at Goung Zhou Asian Bistro and April Thompson at One Sheep Coffee and Tea similarly found ways to adapt so their businesses could open.
“Some business is better than zero,” Choy said.
The restaurant had to buy ice since the water into its ice machine couldn’t be used while the boil water notice is in effect. The restaurant also was boiling any water it used, and Choy set up hand-washing and sanitizing stations for employees and in the bathrooms used by customers.
He agreed with the precautions the city required to keep people safe.
The restaurant was closed Wednesday but had reopened Thursday.
“It’s not busy,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is busy. A lot of the guests are a little leery of the whole situation.”
At One Sheep Coffee and Tea, Thompson said the business spent Wednesday “trying to get creative” and find a way to work around the challenges presented by the water main break. All of their equipment is tied directly into the city’s water system, but they have equipment that they had in storage to use just at events, she said. They got the machine out of storage and reopened Thursday using only filtered water. The coffee shop was able to offer pretty much everything on its menu.
On Thursday, One Sheep Coffee and Tea was fielding more phone calls than usual, from people checking to see if the coffee shop was open.
“It has been very busy,” Thompson said.