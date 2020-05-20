Tyler Weisenberger, owner of Red Rooster Tattoo on East Marshall Avenue in Longview, said he has fielded 10 to 15 calls a day from customers during a statewide shutdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I had to turn down all that business,” Weisenberger said Tuesday. “I’m booking for August. We just kind of sat back and waited.”
Weisenberger said his shop reopened Tuesday afternoon, a day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a shutdown on tattoo parlors that went into effect midnight March 20.
Abbott also announced Monday that bowling alleys and bingo businesses may reopen Friday. He previously allowed restaurants to reopen at 25% capacity effective May 1 and hair salons, barbershops and swimming pools to let people in May 8 subject to restrictions to maintain social distancing.
And, like Weisenberger, other tattoo shop owners have reopened to customers who have been waiting weeks. The shops were all while implementing measures such as enhanced sanitary practices and restricting the number of customers inside.
Most of them are by appointment only, but Tonya Therese, owner of Pale Horse Tattoo & Piercing on North Spur 63 in Longview, said body piercings are “typically” for walk-in customers.
Therese said her shop conducted a soft opening Monday after she heard Abbott’s announcement.
She said she began preparations a week ago by disinfecting Pale Horse, thinking Abbott would allow tattoo shops to reopen the same day as salons.
Therese said her piercing artist sterilized all his equipment, and every employee has cleaning chores before the shop closes for the day.
“We just want to make sure to follow up with each other, making sure everyone is taking out the trash,” Therese said.
Therese said staff also screens customers beforehand to find out whether they have been exposed to anyone who was sick or if they are sick or have had a fever.
The six tattoo artists and the piercer wear gloves and masks, Therese said. While customers are not required to do so, the employees must wash their hands in advance.
Customers at Garage Art Studio on West Marshall Avenue in Longview must wear masks, said owner Rikki Bailey, who reopened Tuesday. He said he supplies masks, alone with hand sanitizer, for customers.
The crew at Red Rooster uses the same disinfectant hospitals use, Weisenberger said.
Weisenberger said the shop allows one client apiece for each of the three tattoo artists who might be working at one time and for the piercer, who practices in a separate room.
He said that before the pandemic occurred, customers arrived with friends or family members. Not anymore.
Bailey and Therese said as many as 10 customers would be inside at a time before the pandemic.
“We are not allowing people to wait in the waiting area,” Bailey said. “One in, one out.”
Pale Horse removed several chairs from the lobby, along with flash books — which show pictures of designs — magazines and the coffee machine from the lobby – anything customers could touch, Therese said.
Therese said she limits the lobby to four people to maintain 6 feet of separation.
“We are not allowing guests, and no children under 12,” she said.
Efforts to reach other tattoo shops in Longview were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, the Oil Bowl Family Fun Center on West Cotton Street in Longview plans to reopen Monday, the manager said.
Neither the Kilgore Bowling Center on South Henderson Boulevard nor the manager at Longview Bingo Center on West Loop 281 could be reached for comment Tuesday.