The owner of a Longview tax preparation business and seven other people largely denied claims in a federal lawsuit that seeks to bar them from preparing federal tax returns after it says they falsely filed for more than $53 million in credits and refunds.
Jason Elias Briley, owner of Elite Tax Solutions on South High Street, and the other defendants filed an answer June 21 to a complaint filed May 31 by the Justice Department in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
The injunction seeks to permanently bar Briley and seven other tax preparers — Derek Brooks, Roxann Ladawn Johnson, Courtney Jones, Erbia Lewis, Alexander McKenzie, Deanna McKenzie and Patrick McKenzie — from preparing federal income tax returns for other people.
The 60-page complaint, which details the methods the government claims Briley and the others used to falsely claim credits and refunds intended for COVID-19 relief, was written in 192 numbered paragraphs. The response to the complaint addresses each of the paragraphs by number.
Briley and the others confirmed claims in paragraphs one through 12, which established the jurisdiction for the allegations — that Elite Tax is a business in Longview with sole owner Briley and that the other seven defendants have worked there.
The complaint begins claims of unlawful tax-preparation activity for Briley, Brooks, Johnson, Jones, Lewis and the McKenzies in paragraph 18, and they continue through paragraph 192. For Briley, the allegations include claims of false credits and forms under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and fabricating or inflating losses and business expenses.
The defendants deny all but 10 of the allegations. On the others, the defendant or defendants neither or admit or deny the allegation.
According to federal case records, a document was filed June 22 to “facilitate entry of a scheduling order and promote the possibly early settlement of this case.”
The order implores the parties to confer by July 13 to consider the grounds for their claims and defenses; discuss the potential for promptly resolving the case and to arrange for disclosures. A joint report is due no later than July 27.
Another document in the case shows Briley and Johnson have filed to have national tax attorney Chad Silver of Farmington Hills, Michigan, to represent them. According to Silver’s website, “He has been instrumental in helping his clients protect their assets from IRS controversy and seizure.”
A scheduling conference is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.