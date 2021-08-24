Creature Comforts Pet Resort in Longview expects to more than double its space with a new facility it plans to build near its current home.
Tonya Read began a pet sitting business in Longview about 20 years ago. Then, she and her husband, Bret, opened Creature Comforts about eight years ago, at 1600 W. Cotton St., at H.G. Mosley Parkway. The business offers pet boarding, daycare, and other services. When Creature Comforts first opened, places that boarded dogs often looked more like an animal shelter, Read said.
The 7,600-square-foot building sits on about 1 acre and includes an outdoor dog splash pad. It can accommodate about 130 dogs for boarding, as well as 12 cats.
"Honestly, when we built it, I thought it was big enough," she said, recalling her opening in the fall of 2014. "That first holiday was Thanksgiving, and we already had a wait list."
The daycare offers monthly packages, where people drop pets off in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon. It has a huge following, Read said.
"You have a lot of people waiting to have children, and you've got ones that are retired and they're empty nesters and their pets are their babies," she said of the daycare's popularity.
The business has purchased about 4 acres around the corner from its existing location, where soccer fields previously were located at the northeast corner of H.G. Mosley Parkway and Loop 281.
"We've outgrown where we are now," Read said. She said Creature Comforts is working with a Fort Worth design firm that knows the pet industry to plan the new facility so it's current with all safety and cleanliness practices.
"We’re looking at starting at at least 12,000 feet, but it's probably going to be more," Read said.
In 2020, people couldn't go on vacation because of the pandemic, she explained. This year, though, "everybody went on vacation."
"We couldn't keep up with the influx," she said, describing trying to balance longtime existing customers with new customers. She decided that was the "universe telling me we need to expand."
She is planning to sell the existing facility when the new one is ready, because she'd prefer to have her whole business under one roof.
In addition to accommodating about 200 dogs and 25 cats, the new facility will feature yards, play and splash areas as well as all the existing and expanded services, and a cat area that includes activity walls and a place for them to look out the window.
Read estimated she's 18-24 months from moving.