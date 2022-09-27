Longview's own Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies was ranked among the state's nine best bakeries in an article by Best Things Texas.
"You guys, they deliver! The bakery is worth an in-person visit alone, but be careful to walk out with the entire display in tow," the article says. "Their special care in detail and truly customized cakes are their strong point."
Best Things Texas is part of American Towns Media, which publishes a variety of "best" lists.
"This is going to be a hard one for us. Narrowing down a list of the 9 best bakeries in Texas is no easy task, as all Texans know the Lone Star State can bake with the best of them," the article says. "There are our 9 favorite bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth in Texas."
Specifics about how the bakeries were selected were not provided.
Debbie Fontaine is the founder of Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies. What started as a home bakery expanded into a small bakery in the former It'll Do Tavern on South Street. The business has continued to expand since then and has become known as the "Home of the Free Texas Cookie" — a decorated shortbread sugar cookie each new customer receives free.
"Wow! September 23rd was National Baker Day and we got the best news! Edible Art right here in Longview made the list as one of the top bakeries in Texas ..." a post on Edible Art's Facebook says. "Congratulations to all our culinary baking friends who made the list! What an honor! Thank you East Texas for all your continued support. We are so proud to bring this recognition to Longview!
The bakeries listed are:
- Quack’s 43rd Bakery, Austin
- El Bolillo Bakery, Houston
- Spiral Diner and Bakery, Dallas
- Romelia’s Bakery, San Antonio
- Bella Cora Bakery, El Paso
- Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies, Longview
- The Ruffled Cup, Amarillo
- Unrefined Bakery, Frisco.
- Small Cakes Cupcakery & Creamery, Rockwall
Another recent "best of" list for pumpkin patches included Blueberry Ridge Farm in Mineola and Yesterland Farm in Canton.