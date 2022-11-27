KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building.
Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview.
"From the top of that building, it reaches all of Longview," Rice said, adding that VeraBank is just about "dead center" in the city. The antenna is 180 feet high, he said.
The station is broadcasting Christmas music throughout the holiday season and hoping to build a base of advertisers to support the station.
KFRO was Longview's first radio station when it began broadcasting in 1935, with J.R. Curtis as founder. The Curtis family owned it for many years before selling it in 1998.
Rice bought the station and started broadcasting on AM 1370 about a year ago, also broadcasting Christmas music. KFRO's typical format is oldies.
Rice is broadcasting from the living room of what was at one time J.R. Curtis's house.
"This will probably be the last FM license to Longview," Rice said because the frequency band "is jampacked" in Longview.
"Longview's first AM and last FM station will be together," Rice said.
For information, call (903) 400-1370 or visit the radio station on Facebook or at kfroradio.com .