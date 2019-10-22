From staff reports
Louis Morgan Drug No. 4’s celebration of 50 years in business will continue Saturday with “Boo to the flu,” an event featuring flu vaccines, food, live music, a bounce house, dog costume contest and a grand prize drawing for tickets to Disney World.
“It’s become quite the festival,” said pharmacist Shawn Sams, who co-owns the drugstore with pharmacist Mike Holbert. “We will have games for the kids. The Lego truck will be here.”
He said he expects as many as 1,000 people to attend the event at a store that has thrived amid competition from chains by offering personalized service. Sams and Holbert first publicized plans for the 50th anniversary in April.
The store, which opened in December 1969, is located at 110 Johnston St. in Longview.
Sams said Louis Morgan No. 4 this year has offered a number of giveaways with gift cards valued at $500 or more from local businesses awarded each month.
However, tickets for a family of four to Disney World will be the grand prize. He said Louis Morgan has received from 4,000 to 5,000 online entries for the grand prize, with 8 a.m. today being the cutoff to register online.
Two more people may enter for the grand prize drawing if they arrive between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
A prize of $100 will be awarded for the best dog costume at 1 p.m., according to a flyer for the event.
Sams said the store has plenty of vaccines for flu shots, with high-dosage ones available for people 65 and older. He said most insurance plans should cover the costs.
Sams said he expects the Longview police and fire departments to bring vehicles, including the truck used by the SWAT team.
Food trucks and a photo booth also will on hand, Sams said.