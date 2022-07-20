In the fall of 2021, Long John Silver's in Longview was a shipwreck. Then, All Things Longview — a private Facebook group originally established as a "space for discussion and resources for people that live, work and play in Longview," threw the restaurant a life raft.
Earlier this year members of All Things Longview started posting about Long John Silver's, first as a joke said the men credited with starting the trend, but it took on a different life and helped Long John Silver's cruise to a new start. Its 2,363 square foot building was constructed in 1980 at 209 W. Loop 281, according to online Gregg Appraisal District records.
"The store was in chaos" said Amber Vial, who in September became general manager of Long John Silver's in Longview. The dining room was closed and the restaurant had lost customers.
"I took it on as a challenge," said Vial who's worked in the food service industry in Longview for 25 years.
At the time she took over the restaurant, she and her cook were the only employees. They painted part of the dining room and added televisions, she said.
"We put a lot of effort into what we could do," Vial said.
Some people disagree about who started the Long John Silver's love fest on All Things Longview, but the moderators of the page say it was two friends, Jason Ballard and Cody Hopson.
In March, Ballard, a Longview resident, started responding to people on All Things Longview when they asked questions such as "what's the best restaurant near Longview Mall," said his wife, Katie Ballard.
The answer her "jovial, fun-loving" husband gave every time was, "Long John Silver's."
She sent his friend, Hopson, a Longview chiropractor, a video of the fun he was having, recommending Long John Silver's for date night, for instance.
"I thought, 'Oh my,'" Hopson recalled.
All Things Longview started as a Facebook page to promote businesses. It later took a turn, Hopson said, where it was mostly about complaining about restaurants and businesses. It became "disastrous" because of the complaints.
Hopson and Ballard decided they should recommend Long John Silver's for everything.
"Best steak? Long John Silver's. Best Tacos? Long John Silver's," Hopson said.
"It just really started out as a humorous thing to lighten the mood of the page," he said, and he thinks it has helped improve the All Things Longview page by cutting down on the number of complaints there.
There was nothing malicious about the fun they were having, said Ballard, who sells automation equipment.
The tone changed again about May, Hopson said, when Long John Silver's brought back its "all you can eat Sunday." Vial started posting information about specials on All Things Longview. She plans to install more televisions and have football events during the fall. Business has improved, and the community has bought into what All Things Longview is doing.
Now, many people on All Things Longview talk about how much they like the restaurant, although there are some who still complain about it.
Local jazz performer Maryah McHam said she's a big fan.
"In fact, any time people threw shade at LJS on the ATL page, my friend (Ashley McNeal) and I would always be quick to show our love for all things batter-dipped," she said. "Most people are being tongue-in-cheek about their 'praise,' but we really do love it! On the back of their receipts, there is a survey link, and I've completed them for years. Why? Because they need some love, and I am all about savings. A $1.99 meal if you give them honest feedback? Yes, please! And that was way before All Things Longview started having a field day at their expense."
This past week, Dale Ormes said on All Things Longview that he got the "triple F at Long John Silver's — "friendly, fast and fresh," and Bobby Allen posted a picture of his food, along with a picture of the directional arrows at a gas station — another All Things Longview joke and said, "Nothing quite like 2 of my favorite things on a Sunday Afternoon in Longview."
Whatever the motivation for the love All Things Longview is showing Long John Silver's, it made a difference for the restaurant, prompting Vial to put a "Thank you ATL" message on the restaurant's sign. It's not uncommon for people to mention the Facebook page when they order in the drive-thru.
On Monday , employee Leeza Pearson spoke into her microphone as she was taking a drive-thru order.
"So you know All Things Longview?" she said.
Ballard and Hopson will admit they haven't eaten at Longview John Silver's a lot in recent years, although Ballard said they need to go meet Vial and have lunch with her.
"It's been kind of a crazy thing," he said, adding that it's beautiful to have the lightheartedness that turned out to benefit a local business.
Others on the page are now starting similar efforts for other businesses.
"How awesome is that," Ballard asked.