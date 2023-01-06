Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen in Longview brought lunch service back this week, joining other restaurants that are returning to more normal operations post-COVID-19.
The restaurant had previously re-opened its dining room after closing it in March 2020 when coronavirus restrictions kicked in. The restaurant then operated with pickup orders only.
"Obviously, it hurt," said Rudy Kiapeta, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Miriam. At that point, most of the Tuscan Pig's lunch orders had been from workers at South Longview businesses. Many of those people stopped ordering lunch as they began working at home because of the pandemic, he said.
"It looks like things are starting to normalize," Kiapeta said, including the return of the work force.
The Kiapetas decided it was time to bring lunch service back.
"We do have a lunch-portion size menu," he said.
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Dinner hours are 5-9p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.