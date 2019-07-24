DAINGERFIELD (AP) — One person was seriously injured and a truck was destroyed in an explosion at a petroleum plant in Daingerfield.
Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin said the injured man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after an explosion at the WOI Petroleum plant outside of Daingerfield, a community of more than 2,300 people in Morris County. The man's condition is unknown.
Martin said the 1 p.m. blast caused no deaths or other serious injuries. The ensuing fire destroyed a truck before being extinguished about 2 p.m.
Calls to WOI were not answered Wednesday. The cause of the explosion was being investigated by state and county officials.
The blast follows large fires at two Houston-area chemical facilities in March and April.