The total market share of Gregg County banks increased almost 20 percent in a recent five-year span.
Market share is an indicator, though deposits, of where people are choosing to bank and the financial strength of a bank.
Highlights from a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report from June 2016 to June 2021 show significant gains for Texas Bank and Trust and VeraBank:
Texas Bank and Trust market share increased 3.28% from 29.45% to 32.73%.
VeraBank market share increased 3.99% from 3.11% to 7.10%.
Austin Bank market share increased 1.79% from 9.32% to 11.11%.
Southside Bank market share decreased 1.66% from 5.8% to 4.14%.
Spring Hill State Bank market share increased slightly by .23% from 4.59% to 4.82%
|Year
|No. of Institutions
|No. of Offices
|Total Market Share
|2016
|24
|61
|$3,359,148,000
|2021
|20
|51
|$4,021,208,000
Even though the number of Gregg County banking institutions and offices decreasing in the five-year span, overall market share increased by $662 million.
Rogers Pope Jr, vice chairman and CEO of Texas Bank and Trust, said the number of banks and bank branches operating in Texas and the U.S. has been on a downward trend for the past several years.
"The same trend has been reflected in Gregg County," he said.
A bank may choose to join or leave specific markets because of various factors, Pope said. Some relate to internal elements unique to each institution, while others reflect dynamics of the market itself, he added.
"Anticipated growth within the economy, the strength and diversity of the available labor force, and the competition that exists within the local market" are all factors that could cause a bank to enter or depart a market, Pope said.
These aspects are all ones that Pope believes makes Gregg County a desirable market for Texas Bank and Trust to achieve its goals.
"Gregg County remains an attractive market conducive to robust and sustainable growth and profitability for banks, so I would expect the current downward trend to moderate in the years ahead," he said.
According to information published by the FDIC in December 2020, "voluntary mergers between unaffiliated institutions were the primary cause of the decline in the number of insured depository institutions between 2012 and 2019: the number of community banks fell from 6,802 to 4,750 and the number of non-community banks dropped from 555 to 427."
Another component to consider is the transition to digital banking, which provides electronic access to banking services. While many customers do prefer an in-person banking experience, Pope believes that expansion of brick-and-mortar branches among banks will continue to be modest.
Texas Bank and Trust was one of the institutions that saw a sizable increase in its market share from 2016 to 2021. This can be attributed to the success of its customers along with the trust they place in the company as their financial institution of choice, Pope said.
According to Pope, Texas Bank and Trust surpassed $4 billion in assets for the first time this past month.
"Having been a fixture in the Longview community for nearly 65 years, we have enjoyed participating in the growth and prosperity that Gregg County has enjoyed over the years, and we are humbled by the confidence that our customers have continued to place in us," Pope said.