A New Year leadership change at Kilgore-based Martin Midstream Partners brings consistency to the company as it embarks on an effort to pay down existing debt and position the company for growth.
In October, the company announced that Robert D. “Bob” Bondurant of Tyler would become president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1.
Bondurant originally joined Martin Resource Management, a privately held company founded by R.S. Martin, in 1983. He later was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of the publicly held company Martin Midstream Partners when it was created in 2002.
R.S. Martin’s son, Ruben Martin, has been president of Martin Resource Management since 1981. He’ll continue in that role while retiring as president and chief executive officer of the general partnership, Martin Midstream Partners. He will remain chairman of the board of Martin Resource Management while stepping back to focus on other business ventures and his long history of charity work.
At almost 70, Ruben Martin said he’s been slowing down for the past year or so, thinking about retirement, but the move actually won’t change a lot for the company.
“Bob has worked for me for 35 years,” he said. “We work together. He knows the business as well as I do. Him and I work well together. We think alike. All the times we’ve been together, we’ve agreed on the direction of the company. He’s the obvious successor.”
Director Scott Massey said in a statement, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Ruben for his leadership and direction through the years. We wish him the best as he moves out of the day to day management of the Partnership, and into retirement to focus on family, community and charitable activities. The appointment of Bob as his successor shows the support the Board has in Bob’s vision for the Partnership’s future, the acknowledgment of his contributions through the years and the confidence in his leadership.”
Martin Resource Management was incorporated in 1951 as a supplier of products and services to drilling rig contractors.
“Since then, Martin Resource Management has expanded its operations through acquisitions and internal expansion initiatives as its management identified and capitalized on the needs of producers and purchasers of hydrocarbon products and by-products and other bulk liquids,” the company website states.
Today, Martin Midstream and its general partner, Martin Resource Management, call a 54,000-square-foot campus in Kilgore home. The company employs about 1,600 people, with a large dispatch center in the headquarters. Bondurant said the company has a fleet of about 450 trucks that travel all over the country, into Canada, Florida and New Mexico, for example.
“The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services,” according to the company.
Before Bondurant and his wife, Derrith, originally moved to Longview to work for Martin, he had been living in Dallas, with Martin Resource Management as one of the clients he worked with for what is now the accounting firm KPMG.
“To be frank, I thought I’d be out here two or three years and move back to Dallas, get some experience,” Bondurant said. “But I really enjoyed the company and enjoyed Ruben as a leader and a mentor. It was very challenging, and we were growing and had been growing for years.”
At the same time, he has grown with the company.
“I have a lot of institutional knowledge.... I’ve really not been boxed in in the accounting/finance world,” Bondurant said.
The economy and market drive the company’s direction, Martin said, which means the company’s direction is constantly changing.
“We have to constantly adjust our tactics, change our vision in order to adjust to the outside forces that can affect the value of the company,” Martin said.
It was to that end that the privately held company, Martin Resource Management, became the general partner of the publicly traded entity Martin Midstream Partners in 2002.
“As a private company, our access to capital was really limited,” Bondurant said. “By going public, it opened a lot of doors.”
It provided the ability to go to public markets, issue public bonds, for instance, instead of being limited to bank financing.
“It gave us the ability to grow, which we did, from 2002 to probably 2014, when it was the beginning of the energy collapse,” Bondurant said.
All energy companies suffered, he said, not just Martin. Now, the company will adjust its strategy.
“We’re going to retain all excess cashflow to pay down debt, to reposition ourselves,” Bondurant said, reiterating the vision he shared for the company after his new appointment was announced:
“I would like to share with you my near term vision,” Bondurant wrote to employees. “(1) We must be more consistent on delivering on our expected cash flows which will provide the fundamental path to paying down our debt. 2) We must increase utilization of our existing asset base through expanding existing commercial relationships. Martin Midstream has acquired a unique set of assets that are designed to work in concert with one another. Placing focus on leveraging the synergistic nature of our assets is the path to increased utilization. I want to challenge everyone to evaluate our existing commercial relationships and look for ways to use our assets to support our customer base. 3) We must identify and execute on low risk organic growth opportunities having a financial return significantly above our current cost of capital.”
This year was highlighted by the challenges of COVID-19 and its effect on refinery services that are at the heart of the business, Bondurant said.
“The bulk of our business is really around Gulf Coast refinery production,” with Martin handling a lot of the “byproducts,” such as sulfur, asphalt and fuel oil, Bondurant said. “We’ve created a niche, but it’s important. We’re a volume-driven company. You have a heavy fixed cost system with trucks and tanks. The profit comes with volume. The more volume, the more profitable you can be.”
However, Gulf Cost refinery utilization that would normally be in the 90% to 95% during the summer was in the low-70% range, which affected the business.
“No. 2, we had a critical refinancing that needed to get done,” Bondurant said. “We had a drop dead date of August to get done, so we were facing several headwinds.... We got it done. We got our bonds refinanced. Maturity is 2024 and 2025, so we’ve got some time to work through things. So in my role, next January, and we’ve told the market this, is the excess cash flow the company has is (to be used to) pay down debt and deleverage the company. That’s probably at least a 24 months process to get to a more manageable leverage level....
“When we get into that position, it repositions the company to begin growing again if the opportunities are there,” he continued. “I think they’ll be there. It’s like blocking and tackling — just sticking to your netting and hopefully start being able to grow the company again after a couple of years.”
Martin and his wife of 47 years, Sue, have two daughters and four grandchildren. They attend Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and both are active in a variety of charitable work. Ruben Martin has served for more than 10 years on the board of Mercy Ships, an international effort to provide surgeries and other health care services to underserved countries.
Martin’s family also established the Paula Martin Jones Charities in honor of his sister, Paula Martin Jones, who died in 1990, to “honor her dedication to community and her humanitarian efforts.” That effort has seen the family over the year purchase what was the YMCA facility in Longview, which helped secure the future of what is now the nonprofit Longview Child Development Center. A portion of the facility was used for Special Olympics athletes, and part was donated to the city of Longview. The charities also purchased what was First Lutheran Church in 1998 to be used for a program for at-risk youth, and in 2019 the facility was donated to One Hope Presbyterian Church to continue the efforts of Thrive 360.
“2004 brought the purchase of two duplex units which subsequently became the Martin House Child Advocacy Center, and they still operate out of these facilities today,” according to information provided by Paula Martin Jones Charities. “We also purchased enough acreage to erect the R.S. Martin, Jr. Center which serves as home to the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines: Gregg County Teen Center. In 2008, PMJC renovated a building in Kilgore, Texas, currently housed by the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines: Kilgore.”
Martin said he doesn’t believe his father envisioned what his company would turn into when he started it in 1951.
“He was always excited about the business. We discussed the business every day, even after he retired,” Martin said. “He was always excited about new stuff.”
He said he’ll keep his office at Martin headquarters, although he’ll be using it less and less.
“It’s time. It’s hard, but when you know it’s time for something, you do it if it makes sense,” Martin said.