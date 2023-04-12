Freedom. Motivation. Adequacy.
Those are the key ingredients for inspiring action in other people, said Meagan McCoy Jones, president and CEO of McCoy's Building Supply. She spoke to about 150 people who gathered Tuesday at the East Texas Builders Association event center in Longview.
Jones used her own experiences working at McCoy's to drive those points home.
“How do leaders inspire action? We’re motivated when we have three things,” she said — freedom, adequacy and motivation. “When you’re lacking any of those three, it’s hard to lead, and it’s hard to inspire other people.”
McCoy Jones started working for McCoy's when she was 10 years old, answering phones one summer at the corporate headquarters. Later, when all of McCoy's employees were called to a meeting, she was asked to answer the phones and take messages for the entire company for three hours.
The accounting department oversaw the front desk, and the people in that office gifted her a plaque recognizing her work. The whole department signed it.
“I’ve had this for like 30 years, sitting in my office because it meant so much to me,” she said.
The point of the story, she said, is that they had motivated her, “because I belonged to something because of the job I had done on my own.”
Later, when she graduated from college and started working at the store in Georgetown, she knew she had a lot to learn. She learned how to drive a forklift and operate a cash register.
“Every morning, I showed up for work knowing I had a lot to learn,” McCoy Jones said, and every morning she would sit down with the store manager while he taught her about all the product categories in the store.
She pulled out a small notebook, showing where she took notes as he taught her about all the different types of sand the stores sell — and that sand-blasting sand is not one of them.
One day, he equipped her with, among other things, a yellow bucket and crescent wrench.
“This is the day I learned everything about putting toilets back together,” she said, recalling her manager telling her that the women’s bathroom wasn’t working and they were going to fix it.
“He was making me adequate,” she said. “If you’re in the business of leading other people and influencing other people, it’s impossible to do that without adequacy.”
She went on to work in the corporate office and in management at stores. She had become adequate at many things. At that point in her career, though, she had not been responsible for anything substantial.
“Do you remember this part of your career when you’re really capable but not really in charge?” McCoy Jones asked. “It’s a cool moment when somebody lets you be in charge.”
In 2008, Hurricane Ike hit Galveston and flooded the store there. She and two company executives went to Galveston to get the store open again.
“The two guys I was with were men my Dad had worked together with for 40 years. They had a ton of work to do,” McCoy Jones said.
They did not have time, she said, to answer the more than two dozen calls they would receive from headquarters each day to make sure they had what they needed as they began the recovery process. They put her in charge of that.
“It was the first time I felt like someone in our organization had confidence that I wasn’t going to screw up something important,” McCoy Jones said. “There was tremendous freedom in that.”
She drew from that experience when Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.
“I would never have known what to do after Harvey if it weren’t for the experience I was allowed to have during Ike,” McCoy Jones said.
She believes she was born with a motivation to do her job.
“What I’m so thankful for is the people who invested in giving me both adequacy and freedom to do this kind of job,” she said.
She said people only get jobs because someone gives them that job.
“One of the reasons I’m so grateful that I get to do this is because you all let me do it,” McCoy Jones said.