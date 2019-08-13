McDonald’s made a major effort Tuesday to recruit an estimated 3,000 employees to work at 361 locations throughout North Texas, including several in the Longview area.
However, the hiring day drew few takers to the six McDonald’s franchises in East Texas owned by the O’Reilly Group of Allen, according to Ashley Keaton, general manager at the McDonald’s on West Loop 281. She said only nine or 10 people applied as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before the nine-hour event ended.
Keaton said lack of advertising might have been a factor for the small turnout of job seekers, but she said she doubts the low unemployment rate — 3.8% in June — in the Longview metro area of Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties was to blame.
“We are pretty competitive with our pay with other restaurants in the area,” Keaton said.
Keaton said the pay ranges from $9 to $12 an hour for crew members, which is above the national minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The McDonald’s on the loop has about 52 employees — half of them part time — and sought to hire eight to 10 people during the event, Keaton said. She said the store hired two teens on the spot out of four applicants who arrived in the morning: one to work in the kitchen, the other as a cashier.
Keaton, Area Supervisor-Training Manager Regina Rausch and Community Engagement Manager Cruz Almayahi at the loop restaurant spoke about working for McDonald’s.
They cited company support for employees to earn high school diplomas, $2,500 a year in tuition reimbursement and scholarships for employees to pursue bachelor’s degrees and an English-as-a-second-language program available online. Employees in high school who earn B averages or higher also are eligible to receive Good Grades incentive checks, they said. Employees also are eligible for vacation after a year on the job.
Employees also might advance to management positions within three months after starting, Rausch said.
While attendance at the hiring day event was small, Keaton said, “We are always hiring.”
Would-be job seekers may apply online at www.oreillymcd.com, Keaton said.
She said the company conducts several hiring days a year, with the next one set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23.