McDonald's on Estes Parkway in Longview will move about a mile to a new, larger building early next year.
The restaurant is on the north side of Interstate 20 at 3623 Estes Parkway. An application for a site plan review to the city of Longview indicates the new building at 3118 Estes Parkway would have a construction value of $1 million.
McDonald's spokesman Chris Stanley said construction should start in October and be finished in early 2022, depending on weather delays and other factors. The new building will be larger than the existing 4,000-square-foot restaurant. It will have a "huge new playland," self-ordering kiosks and a larger parking lot with "plenty of truck parking." The move will relocate the restaurant to the south side of I-20.
The existing restaurant will remain in operation until the new location opens. Stanley said a decision had not yet been made about what will happen to the existing building.
The location is part of the Plano-based O'Reilly Group McDonald's franchise, owned by Chuck and Julie O'Reilly. The group consists of 21 restaurants in 10 cities, including three locations in Longview on Northwest Loop 281, East Marshall Avenue and Estes Parkway and single locations in Gilmer, Gladewater and White Oak.