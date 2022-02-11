The Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio in Longview Mall is under new ownership, with Jennifer Williamson recently purchasing the store from longtime owner Judy Kennemer.
The store, which also sells boutique clothing and jewelry, is located in the food court area of the mall. Williamson, who also is the registrar at the UT Tyler University Academy in Longview, was a customer of Kennemer's for about 10 years.
Williamson likes that just about all of Merle Norman's products are manufactured in the United States.
"It's high quality," she said of the line of beauty products. She started using them after falling in love with a friend's makeup — she used Merle Norman, too.
Kennemer had owned the Longview Mall store for about 28 years, but it's been located in the mall since it opened in 1978. Other Merle Norman studios have been located around Longview since 1946, when the first location opened on Cotton Street.
Williamson had long wanted to own her business. Her beloved grandmother, Lily Meadows, had owned Clara's Malt Shop in Kilgore, and Williamson wanted to follow in her grandmother's footsteps. (Meadows purchased the malt shop in 1963). She said her role at the University Academy — she will continue to work there — helped prepare her to become a business owner as well. She described herself as a shy person, but she's learned she enjoys talking to people about things she loves.
"It's easy to talk about it, and not really a stretch," she said of talking to people about the University Academy. "That kind of groomed me for this."
Williamson plans to continue to cater to her existing customers, but also will make some changes and additions to the boutique side of the store to help attract new customers, with new clothing brands in the store. She also expressed appreciation to Kennemer's loyal customers for having patience with her as she learns more about operating the business.
Williamson had been exploring buying an unrelated boutique before she discovered the Merle Norman studio was for sale. Then, she just happened to see an email this past summer from Kennemer, telling her customers she was preparing to retire and the store was for sale. It was the second such email Kennemer had sent out — she had already been trying to sell it for a while — but Williamson said she hadn't seen the first one. She began the process of purchasing the store in August.
"It just felt like the doors kept opening," she said, adding she's "super excited" about her new venture. The mother and grandmother said she likes to stay busy.
"I feel like the time is right for something new," she said.