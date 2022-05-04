A growing "Mexicajun" restaurant chain is preparing to locate in the former Johnny Cace's Seafood and Steak House building in Longview.
A legal notice on the door of the former Johnny Cace's at 1501 E. Marshall Ave. indicates a company called "Longview Fish Camp" has applied to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a permit to allow consumption of mixed beverages at the restaurant.
The name is associated with Tia Juanita's Fish Camp, which began as a single restaurant that Ricky Martinez opened in April 2014 in Beaumont, according to a story previously published in the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper. The chain grew to include locations in Port Arthur, Lumberton, Winnie, Lufkin, Orange and Henderson.
The Henderson location's Facebook page describes the restaurant as "a cool, funky place with great food, drinks, live music and a relaxed atmosphere. Come out and enjoy the 'original' Mexicajun restaurant."
Menu items include: "starters" such as chips and queso, alligator bites, shrimp cocktails and Cajun fried ribs; salads; seafood or chicken sausage gumbo; oysters on the half shell and char grilled oysters; a variety of tacos, including grilled fish, shrimp or blackened gator tacos; and "Mexicajun" dishes such as grilled boudin quesadillas and blackened seafood nachos.
The beloved Johnny Cace's closed in 2015 after 66 years, following the death of restaurant owner Gerard Cace, son of the restaurant's founder, Johnny Cace, in 2012. His wife, Cathy, and daughter, Chelsea, who also helped operate the restaurant, have since opened a to-go restaurant, The Cace Kitchen on High Street. Johnny Cace's started in downtown Longview before building on Marshall Avenue. Cathy and Chelsea Cace plan to move their restaurant this year to Johnny Cace's original location on Tyler Street in downtown Longview.