A Mexican food restaurant is once again operating at 3919 Gilmer Road, in Longview's Spring Hill area.
Benis Mexican Restaurant opened a couple of weeks ago in the building most recently occupied by Panther Pizza. It also previously was home to a Tele's Mexican Restaurant.
Benis owner Silvio Reneria said he previously worked for Tele's. Reneria, with one of his employees acting as a translator, said he opened his first restaurant in Kilgore in November 2020, after he and some other Tele's employees lost their jobs during the pandemic. He opened his second location, on Gilmer Road, a couple of weeks ago.
Menu items include "House Specialties" such as "Catfish Jalisco" and "Taco Catfish," "Camerons Squash" with Gulf shrimp, "Benis Seafood Relleno", and "Carne Asada." Several varieties of fajitas are available, and Benis' Dinners offer a variety of enchiladas, burritos and tacos, along with Poblano Relleno and Chimichangas. Dessert offerings consist of fried ice cream, flan, fried cheesecake, apple pie and sopapillas.
Benis Mexican Restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 :30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.