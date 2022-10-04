The people manning the griddles at MG Foods on any given morning represent something important to Oliver Chairez, the plant's director.
The company cooks its bacon and eggs for its various breakfast sandwiches "like mom used to," on the grill, he said. The 10 or 11 employees stationed in the kitchen that morning represented different families.
"It's almost like families, feeding families," Chairez said, and the company tries to keep that focus in mind as employees make tens of thousands of food items each day that are shipped to universities, hospitals and other locations each day. It's important for employees to know where the food is going, who it is serving, Chairez said.
MG Foods opened in Longview in 2016, after renovating the former Coors of Longview distribution facility on Cotton Street. Coors closed in 2014 after a fire destroyed much of the building.
The firm focuses on cooking, preparing and packaging frozen and fresh foods that are sold in numerous states around the country. MG Foods is today a part of Canteen, which is a part of Compass Group. Compass Group describes itself as serving "the most respected and successful corporations in the world and as offering "flexibility, professionalism, exceptional cuisine, and superior support services."
The Longview business opened with about 35 to 40 employees initially, earlier reports said.
Today, MG Foods in Longview employs more than 200 people, Chairez said. With a background in the restaurant industry, Chairez started working at MG Foods about a year and a half ago as production manager. His wife's family is from here, and they moved to Longview after their son was born to be near them. He initially had another position lined up with a well-known restaurant chain, but he wanted to get out of the "war zone" of working on a restaurant line and work somewhere he didn't have to work nights.
"This is a great opportunity for people in the restaurant business to kind of come and apply what they know and their experience here," Chairez said.
MG employees might produce as many as 100,000 units a day of breakfast items — sandwiches and other fare, and lunch items, such as wraps, sandwiches, hamburgers, chili cheese dogs, lasagna, enchiladas and a variety of salads.
Assembling the food for packaging and shipping still requires table work, Chairez said, but some automation has changed the plant in the past few years. Five conveyer belts have been added, and more are planned.
"Table work is sort of the old-fashioned way of doing things," he said. "When you can put something on a conveyer belt it goes by really quickly. The amount of running around and physical exertion is cut down."
With the company's growth and plans to add in other new machines to the production process, he expects that more jobs will be added that don't yet exist.
MG employees work in three, approximately 8-hours shifts, with the opportunity to earn quarterly $500 bonuses for meeting the company's sales and production goals.
"Historically, we always do," Chairez said.
The facility added a second larger freezer than the one it opened with in 2016, and discussions have started about a possible future expansion at the building on Cotton Street.
"We've had so much going on, when we take on new business it's got to be pretty calculated," Chairez said.
MG Foods in Longview currently delivers to major universities, hospitals, airports — hundreds of locations — in places such as Austin, Dallas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Florida, Milwaukee and Charlotte.
"It's amazing the amount of food we put out," Chairez said. "It's amazing what the associates can produce."