Bayleigh Larkins is moving her Three Bees Milkshake Bar to Longview.
The 21-year-old opened her business in March in downtown Gilmer, after getting the idea when she visited a milkshake bar while on vacation in Florida. She's begun work preparing her new location at 2910 Gilmer Road, where Compu Fix previously was located in a strip center near Box Car BBQ.
"I like to call them freak shakes because they're crazy," she said. "For me, they're like a creative outlet. With every milkshake there's some kind of crazy topping."
That could be brownies, donuts — "something big and over the top, Larkins said.
"Really it's just something to make people say, 'Wow.' They get this awesome delicious milkshake and let's take it a step further and put something crazy on top," she said.
Larkins said the business did well in Gilmer, with people driving from Longview, Tyler, Henderson and Dallas to try her creations.
"I wanted to get in on a bigger scale than in Gilmer," she said, and Longview doesn't have anything like what she offers.
Three Bees Milkshake Bar doesn't have a set opening date yet, but Larkins hopes to begin serving her milkshakes before the end of the month in Longview. She serves other types of ice cream creations in her shop as well, including sundaes.
Her mission is to spread "a little bit of kindness and positivity."
"I feel like that with the world today, it's very negative in a sense," she said. "My mission with every customer is, when they walk in, they leave with a smile."
Fall hours will be 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.