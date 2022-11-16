The owner of a Mobberly Avenue gas station said planned improvements there will provide an option residents in that area don't currently have
"We are bringing a Cajun food restaurant " said Alex Jessani, who owns the gas station and other businesses with his family.
The business at 1515 S. Mobberly Ave. recently received approval from the city's planning and commission and Longview City Council for a specific use permit for the restaurant to have a drive through window on the north side of the building.
"We are remodeling the whole building," Jessani said. The gas station, which does not currently operate under any brand name, will become a Diamond Shamrock, and the gas pumps are being updated as well.
His family has owned the gas station since 2011, and he acknowledges it's not an attractive spot right now.
"There's nothing on this side of town that people can do," including no place to eat at at night, he said, noting that a chicken restaurant that had been located nearby had closed in recent years. He also said the area isn't one people would want to be at at night right now. He expects that renovations and changes there, including the addition of the restaurant, will help change that.
The restaurant — Big Bite Cajun Food — will serve Cajun food, wings and seafood, he said, like the restaurant his brother, Nick Sayani, opened in Longview — Louisiana Cajun Cafe & Daiquris on West Loop 281, near Starbucks. His brother will be overseeing the restaurant at the gas station, Smart Mart 1. The other restaurant will remain open as well.
"We are trying to expand," Sayani said, not close any of the family's businesses.
Brothers Alex Jessani and Nick and Ali Sayani also own two gas station/convenience stores in Tyler under the Smart Mart name and have plans to expand.
Jessani said the renovated gas station and restaurant should be ready to reopen sometime in December.
The gas station will be open 6 a.m.-midnight and the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. -midnight, seven days a week.