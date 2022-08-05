Higher property valuations this year drove more people to protest their property values to the Gregg County Appraisal District.
"We had many more people protest this year," said Chief Appraiser Libby Neely, and many more people appeared at their protest hearings. "It was a very, very busy year. I'm surprised we managed to get it done on time."
The appraisal district issued certified taxable values in July to Gregg County taxing entities.
"We ended up with — most of them still have an increase from the estimate," which was issued in May, Neely said. Some of those additional increases were less than 1%. "Most were hanging around 2-4% above what our original estimate was."
2022 Gregg County certified taxable values
|Municipality
|2020 certified
|2021 certified
|2022 estimated
|2022 certified
|Clarksville City
|$56,473,229
|$50,707,536
|$58,433,813
|$59,506,856
|East Mountain
|$828,270
|$847,690
|$848,171
|$875,703
|Easton
|$38,791,915
|$42,689,077
|$40,087,508
|$39,800,282
|Gladewater
|$200,206,115
|$199,354,886
|$235,227,220
|$239,012,081
|Kilgore
|$1,087,327,424
|$985,932,455
|$1,051,977,039
|$1,113,993,899
|Lakeport
|$61,800,321
|$62,122,295
|$65,094,805
|$68,030,833
|Longview
|$5,860,434,154
|$6,088,510,713
|$6,966,282,983
|$7,074,818,359
|Warren City
|$17,559,680
|$17,096,172
|$18,925,314
|$19,714,172
|White Oak
|$385,343,734
|$383,969,864
|$423,715,030
|$431,745,413
|Gladewater ISD
|$291,053,535
|$279,871,851
|$316,485,235
|$325,193,701
|Kilgore ISD
|$1,283,342,609
|$1,173,774,160
|$1,242,430,870
|$1,290,628,249
|Longview ISD
|$4,834,893,786
|$5,092,911,578
|$5,734,554,697
|$5,803,118,165
|Pine Tree ISD
|$1,599,585,053
|$1,643,538,047
|$1,769,435,209
|$1,831,746,282
|Sabine ISD
|$424,943,276
|$444,518,135
|$460,417,033
|$480,753,325
|Spring Hill ISD
|$535,595,782
|$550,937,042
|$597,353,480
|$602,312,256
|White Oak ISD
|$366,936,309
|$348,403,256
|$372,474,466
|$373,265,150
|Kigore College
|$2,567,652,923
|$2,446,353,869
|$2,681,776,388
|$2,761,349,016
|Gregg County ESD #1
|$614,155,512
|$596,724,906
|$633,142,055
|$664,049,325
|Gregg County ESD #2
|$442,345,170
|$462,958,468
|$523,105,206
|$531,050,431
|Gregg County ESD #3
|$855,988,904
|$909,508,105
|$1,032,235,926
|$1,040,636,740
|Gregg County - General
|$9,326,166,678
|$9,490,451,166
|$10,655,554,770
|$10,938,185,854
|Gregg County - Road & Bridge
|$9,292,529,775
|$9,452,407,020
|$10,619,800,502
|$10,900,200,187
Increases occurred in almost all taxing categories — residential, oil and gas — even mobile homes.
"You know that's going to be a crazy year," Neely said.
Estimates issued in May put the city of Longview's taxable values going up 14.4% from 2021 to almost $7 billion. Certified values ended at more than $7.07 billion. In Kilgore, original estimates showed values increasing almost 6.7% to more than $1.05 billion. Final taxable values in Kilgore were more than $1.1 billion. Gregg County's general taxable values, not including road and bridge, ended at nearly $10.94 billion, up from the estimated almost $10.7 billion in taxable values.
Longview ISD's certified values ended up at more than $5.8 billion, compared with 2021 values of nearly $5.1 billion. Pine Tree ISD's are up to more than $1.8 billion, compared with more than $1.6 billion a year ago, and Spring Hill ISD's increased more than $50 million to more than $602 million.
After the appraisal mailed out original estimates estimates to property owners this year, 6,204 taxpayers protested, compared with 3,257 in 2021 and 5,555 in 2020. Of those protests this year, 4,091 were resolved in discussions with appraisal district staff, 817 went before the appraisal review board and 1,296 taxpayers failed to appear for the protest they filed.