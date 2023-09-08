Mr. Churro will celebrate its grand opening 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at 174 Beechwod Drive in Longview.
The sibling trio of Luis, Kimberly and Genesis Castanon announced about a year ago that they were opening their restaurant at the site of the former location of Brian and Scott’s Snowballs. That building, which has since been torn down, was in the parking lot of The Shops at Guthrie at Judson Road and Johnston Street.
Luis Castanon said plans for that location fell through, and it took sometime to find a new building. They found the retail center across from Judson Middle School at Judson Road and FM 1844.
Mr. Churro features churros, which are fried dough covered with cinnamon and sugar. They are paired with different types of toppings and fillings and served with ice cream.
The restaurant also offers other Mexican pastries, authentic Mexican drinks such as Topo Chico and Mexican Coke as well as coffee drinks.
Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.