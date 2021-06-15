A social media sensation's hamburgers are available in Longview, through a "virtual dining brand" offered at the restaurant Buffalo Bell.
Tommy Kim and his wife, Sam, opened the restaurant at 4800 Estes Parkway about 2 1/2 years ago, selling wings, burgers and seafood.
Tommy Kim said his children, ages 9 and 13, talked him into hosting the MrBeast Burger virtual dining concept.
Jimmy Donaldson is a famous YouTube personality who is known as MrBeast. He's known for elaborate YouTube stunts and jokes and for giving away money and other prizes in his YouTube adventures.
His website says he created his restaurant concept in 2020.
MrBeast works with Virtual Dining Concepts on his MrBeast Burger — a virtual restaurant brand that is available for delivery only out of existing restaurants. Orders must be made through a mobile application or food delivery apps. The concept allows "restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation," the website says.
"(My kids) watch a lot of MrBeast on YouTube. Mr. Beast has a lot of followers. ... I saw what he did. I thought that might be an interesting avenue to make extra income," Kim said.
The product line "helps out" the restaurant, he said.
"It's pretty decent. It was maybe a couple of hundred bucks extra a day," Kim said.
All the MrBeast Burger products have to be ordered online, but people can order online at the restaurant and then sit there and eat, he said.
MrBeast Burger's menu includes five hamburgers at this time, named for MrBeast and his YouTube friends; a crispy chicken tender sandwich; a Nashville hot chicken tender sandwich; Beast-style fries with onions, American cheese, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard; and crinkle fries.
The hamburgers are smash burgers, Kim said, with a signature seasoning for them and the crinkle fries. Kim said his restaurant makes the MrBeast Burgers according to that company's specifications and continues to serve its own hamburger recipe.
"They're actually pretty good," Kim said of MrBeast Burgers.
On the Border in Longview also fills MrBeast Burger orders.