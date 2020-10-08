Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of new guitar players.”
That’s one of the many key factors that Mike Boring, manager at Mundt Music, said has helped the 55-year-old Longview business stay afloat during the shutdown and economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I guess a lot of people were going stir crazy sitting at home and, I mean, because you couldn’t go out and see bands or anything like that, so they started investing in new instruments and learning at home,” Boring said.
While the store initially handled instrument repair work and some sales via curbside service, sales overall were in a menacing minor key.
“At first, when we had the shutdown, it was pretty scary,” Boring said. “Business dropped off the deep end pretty bad.”
But, as churches and others began looking for new audio and video solutions to help through the pandemic shutdown, Boring said Mundt Music’s AV department saw a boost in sales and service of those products.
When the business was finally able to reopen its doors, sales returned with an upbeat tempo.
“After we got past that first shutdown, it turned into Christmas-like sales numbers,” Boring said.
He said during the shutdown, the store focused on online sales and, unlike some stores, continued to order new product from vendors. Boring believes this helped when the store finally was able to reopen because it had products on shelves and was immediately ready to sell to customers looking for those products while other stores were backordering items.
Mundt Music offers instruction for wind instruments, guitar, bass, drums, piano, voice and even ukulele. Boring said instructors made the most of the situation by offering online instruction to students during the shutdown and have recently restarted in-person classes with limited numbers.
To keep customers engaged, Boring said the business focused heavily on its social media presence via Facebook and Instagram and its website, where he’s started to see more online sales from across the nation.
“We used to have a huge TV (advertising) budget that we pulled away from a little bit,” Boring said, “and we pushed more into our online advertising with Google lead services and things like that.”
Mundt Music was established in 1965 by Robert and Mary Mundt in Tyler. Mundt Music of Longview opened in 1971 in downtown Longview and moved in 1981 to its current location at 2312 Judson Road.
Both locations are still owned by the Mundt family.