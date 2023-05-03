The National Association of Music Merchants recognized Tatum Music's 75-year legacy in East Texas by presenting the company a Milestone Award at the group's annual convention in April in California.
Tatum Music owner Doice Grant and his wife, Beth, were on hand to accept the award from Joe Lamond, president and CEO of the National Association of Music Merchants, and music historian Dan Del Fiorentino.
Grant, a former band director, started in 1992 as a school road representative for Tatum Music. He later became vice president and then part-owner in 2004. He purchased the business from his father in 2010.
Grant said the Milestone Award is aptly named "because the companies that have operated for 50 or more years have truly crossed milestones in their history. "
Most companies do not make it that long, Grant said.
"Tatum Music was built on a strong service philosophy by strong leaders that preceded me. I was lucky to have worked for Alto Tatum and my father, Neil Grant, for many years," he said.
Grant said part of the award includes recording interviews with company owners that are archived. His father was interviewed in 2004, he said. As part of the award, he was interviewed by the same historian as his father, Del Fiorentino.
Tatum Music is "unique" in the world of music stores, said representatives of a couple of major vendors who work with Tatum
"What Doice and his team do there in Texas is pretty amazing," said Chris Manners, district manager for Yamaha covering Texas and several other states. "Doice is very focused on the school music side of the business."
He and Corky Trevino, Conn-Selmer's regional manager for the southwestern region, pointed to the local instrument repair services Tatum offers and the free clinics that the business provides to area band programs.
"They're definitely unique in that they really help band directors with their programs to make them have strong programs," Trevino said, and he said Grant does a "wonderful job" teaching directors how to work with students, the community and school administration.
Manners praised Tatum Music's "fortitude," noting it survived COVID-19 and has continued to operate after a fire at its longtime home forced the business to quickly relocate.
He congratulated the business on its 75th anniversary.
"Such milestones are only celebrated by companies that do great things for their customers and community, and that's Tatum Music," Manners said.