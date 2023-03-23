The city of Longview once again could delay proposed rate increases Thursday for the two natural gas companies that serve this area.
The City Council at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday will consider delaying implementation of the increases by 45 days. The issues will be considered as part of the consent agenda, which usually generates little discussion.
Atmos Energy-Mid-Tex submitted its proposed rate increase Feb. 24 to the Texas Public Utility Commission, and CenterPoint Energy filed its application March 2. Atmos' increase would go into effect April 25, but the proposed 45-day delay for the city to review the planned rate hike would push that date to June 9. CenterPoint's rate increase would go into effect May 1, but the city's proposed delay would push that to June 15.
Information provided by the city says Atmos-Mid Texas' proposed rate increase would see monthly residential rates go up $5.09, from $34.29 to $39.38. Monthly business rates would go up as well: for commercial businesses by $16.63 to $110.85; for industrial sales, $306.86 to $2,079.40 per meter; and for transportation, up $306.80 to $2,079.40 per meter.
The city also provided the rate increases proposed by CenterPoint Energy, which show monthly rates would go up: $2.92 for residential customers to $24.87; up $4.78 to $48.78 for small general services customers; and for large volume general service customers, up $24.12 to $188.85.
The proposed increases are filed under a part of state law called the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program that allows gas companies to recover costs associated with capital projects without waiting for a larger rate case that considers a number of factors before the state and cities sign on to a proposed overall gas rate.
Longview City Attorney Robert Ray said those larger rate cases typically occur every five to seven years.
‘(A GRIP rate case) is a more limited type rates case. You can file these GRIP cases between your larger, more complicated general rate cases," Ray said.
They have a more "expedited review" under state law, but he said it's important for Longview to review it just to be sure the city and each of the gas companies “don't have a serious difference of opinion about what sort of costs they're including in these requests for an increase."
Longview is part of two coalitions of cities, one for each gas company, that join together to work with an attorney who reviews the proposed increases.
The participating cities' ability to affect the outcome of these smaller kinds of rate increases is a "little more limited" than the overall larger rate cases, Ray said.
"I think it's important for us to be involved in these cases just to be sure the statute's being followed," in terms of procedures and what the utilities are allowed to include in the proposed rate increase, Ray said.
Atmos and CenterPoint also implemented gas rate increases in summer 2022 under a similar process.