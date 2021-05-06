The New York real estate firm that recently purchased the Neiman Marcus distribution center "loves" towns such as Longview.
"We like to buy industrial buildings where we see there's a lot of growth potential," said Eli Zami, co-founder and president of New York-based EPM Partners. The firm's website describes the company as "a private, self-administered and self-managed, real estate firm that was formed to primarily engage in the business of acquiring, owning, developing and managing industrial properties throughout the United States."
EPM now owns two buildings in Longview, as part of a building portfolio that includes 26 properties in nine states that are listed on the company's website. The company closed on the purchase of the Neiman Marcus distribution center in early March. Neiman Marcus will continue to operate the distribution center in the Longview Business Park, off U.S. 259, through the end of January, Zami said. EPM had previously purchased the former Ball Corp./Rexam/Continental Can building on Fisher Road.
Wayne Mansfield, president and chief executive officer of the Longview Economic Development Corp., previously said EPM has proved easy to work with.
Zami said his firm likes to have relationships where it can work in partnership with communities where it own buildings.
"Longview fit perfectly," he said, adding that he sees growth coming for the Interstate 20 corridor in this area.
Zami said EPM is pursuing a food packaging manufacturer for the Fisher Road property.
"It's got a lot of infrastructure in place," he said.
A regional distribution center would be an ideal business to locate in the Neiman Marcus building, he said. He hopes a company takes the entire 440,000 square feet, but it's possible it might need to be subdivided.
"We're putting it out there. We're trying to market it," he said.