A new apartment complex in East Longview is halfway leased within a couple of weeks of opening.
The Flats, which are on Eastman Road north of Marshall Avenue across from Forest Park Middle School, is a project of Beechwood Properties in Longview.
Property Manager Donna Childress said the three-story complex has 24 units — nine one-bedroom, one bath; 12 two-bedroom, one bath; and three three-bedroom, two bath; including several with handicapped accessibility features.
Kitchens come with stainless steel appliances and ceramic countertops, and every unit comes with a full-size washer and dryer.
“I love the open floor plan,” Childress said.
Rents start at $1,100 for a one bedroom unit, $1,325 for two bedrooms, and $1,550 for three bedrooms.
Childress said she believes the complex is leasing so quickly because Longview needs more newer apartments.
“There might not be an overabundance of nicer, new apartments,” she said of the market. “Our one bedrooms went in the first week and a half. I didn’t expect that."
Beechwood Properties also operates Forest Park Village, a retail business complex next door to The Flats, and The Center at Judson North, a commercial and retail business center across from Judson Middle School.