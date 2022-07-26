A family that owns a dozen hotels around East Texas is branching out into a new kind of investment, with the planned construction of a 144-unit apartment complex in West Longview.
Anup Patel, whose family owns the 281 Lodging Group that includes the Courtyard Marriott and Holiday Inn Longview North on Tuttle, said construction on The Residences at Toler probably will begin later this year. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023, and the complex could open in the fourth quarter of next year.
"We are just expanding, branching out and doing something different," Patel said of tackling a different kind of development than what his family's focus has been. 281 Lodging Group also owns Staybridge Suites, La Quinta Inn and Suites on Hawkins Parkway, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Wingate by Wyndham in Longview. The family is building the apartments under the business name Lofts on Toler.
"There is a demand for apartments in Longview," Patel said, explaining that occupancy rates in existing complexes "stay pretty high." "It definitely shows there is a need for more apartments."
He described the complex, which will be built at 2006 Toler Road, as more upscale apartments than that side of town has seen recently. It will be built on 9 acres at Toler Road and Village Drive, behind the Northwest Village Shopping Center that houses Aldi and Ross. It's also in an area of West Longview that recently has started seeing new development, including a new Starbucks on Gilmer Road and HTeaO nearby on Toler.
"It's a good little area. That side of town hasn't had much development," Patel said, adding that he hopes the complex and other recent development prompt more growth in that area.
The Residences at Toler will consist of 12, three-story buildings, each with four units on each floor. Half of the units will be one bedroom with one bathroom, a quarter will be two bedrooms with two bathrooms, and a quarter will be three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rents are not yet set. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and barbecue area.
The permitting process is beginning with the city of Longview, with initial permit applications putting the project's construction value at close to $9 million.