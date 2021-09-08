A new apartment complex that will be constructed at 1201 N. Eastman Road across from Forest Park Middle School will feature energy efficient units, a dog park and walking trails.
Greg Jones, head of Beechwood Construction and Development in Longview, said the three-story complex will have 24 units and will be on 1.7 vacant acres next to another property he developed, Forest Park Village where Legacy Doughnut is located.
"It's going to be kind of a modern look with black windows," and colored a white-gray, Jones said. It will have stairs but no elevator, and each unit will have a balcony. The property will consist of 12, two-bedroom units, nine one-bedroom apartments and three, three bedroom units. The first floor will feature three units considered accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Jones said — a one, two and three bedroom unit. The project's construction value is listed at $1.5 million in a building permit application to the city of Longview.
Jones said there are 800 apartment units along the Eastman Road area that were built in the 1970s and 1980s. They've been renovated, but his new complex will have all the "modern conveniences," with granite countertops and tile backsplash and insulation and wiring to today's standards.
"In that market area, there's just no new units," Jones said.
Rents haven't been set yet, but he said they shouldn't be much higher than the existing apartments in that area. He said, though, that he expects utility bills will be less than what residents are paying in the older units along Eastman Road.
The units also will have sprinkler systems under updated city guidelines.
"That's a big safety item that’s not on the older units," Jones said.
Jones expects the apartments will attract teachers from the campus across the street, people who work in local hospitals, Trinity Rail employees who work nearby off Marshall Avenue and other professionals.
Depending on the availability of construction materials, he anticipates the complex will be finished in June.
Several years ago, Jones bought the former American Dream Inn on Marshall Avenue and then demolished the property that had long been an eyesore known for criminal activity. He's still working on plans to develop that property.
He also developed retail center at FM 1844 and Judson Road. The existing 22,000 square feet of retail space is filled up, he said, and now he plans to build another 6,500 square feet in the retail center in the next six months.