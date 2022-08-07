Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp. could begin operating a food truck and sit down restaurant in Longview as early as this week.
C.D. Hollins and his son-in-law, Darrin Teixeira, operate the business together, with the food truck already in operation in Harrison County. Hollins, a Longview resident who is originally from Bastrop, Louisiana, said he is a preacher in Marshall who also teaches in the religion department at Wylie College. He acquired his cooking skills from his grandmother in Louisiana, he said.
Renovations are nearing completion at the sit-down restaurant that will be located at 1204 Alpine Road, where a donut shop, and years before a Whataburger, previously were located.
"I hope the dine-in restaurant will be open soon," he said, but didn't yet have a definite opening date. The Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp. food truck was finishing its inspections this past week with expectations to open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mafia Street Vape and Brew, 906 W. Loop 281. He wasn't certain if the food truck will remain there after the dine-in restaurant opens, but it also will available for special events.
Hollins has operated Cajun restaurants in other areas before. Gumbo is their specialty, he said, and he makes that and jambalaya each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. His son-in-law — the restaurant and food truck are named for his deceased brother — makes Cajun rice from scratch, along with boudin balls; and seafood, chicken and sausage po' boys. The menu also includes meat pies and crawfish meat pies as well as their signature homestyle cheeseburgers.
Dine-in restaurant hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday once it opens, and weekends will feature Soul Food Saturday, with fresh greens, sweet yams, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, baked and fried chicken, meatloaf, beef tips with rice and gravy and other items.
Hollins also is a proud father of five and grandfather of seven, ages 1-12, with an eighth on the way.
"We're going to make this community our retirement," he said, adding that he loves the schools for his grandchildren.
Hollins also owns Premium Inflatables in Longview, and his food truck and inflatables businesses will join with Mafia Street Coffee & Vape, Royal Empire Beauty & Hair and William Crain R.N., to host a Back to School Giveaway event starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at 906 W. Loop 281. The event will offer free school supplies, bounce houses and a waterslide, games, free hot dogs, drinks and chips and music.