When change came to Scotties Bistro, it would have been an easy decision to shut down the restaurant and lease the space out to someone else.
The Longview restaurant, which is attached to the upscale convenience store and gas station, Scotties 2.0, had opened at the of end of 2019 and operated with the same chef until the end of 2022, when that relationship ended.
"Honestly, my wife and I both wanted the restaurant to stay open," said Krupal Patel. In addition to the restaurant and Scotties 2.0, he and his wife, Poullomi, own the gas station and convenience store at 401 W. Hawkins Parkway at McCann Road.
"It's something beautiful we had built," he said, along with the staff who worked at Scotties Bistro.
That includes the man the Patels chose to lead the restaurant's next chapter, Travis Lipscomb.
Lipscomb was already sous chef at the restaurant, but Krupal Patel had a previous interaction with him, when Lipscomb had applied to be manager of Menchies. (The Patels at that time owned and operated the frozen yogurt business.)
He thought Lipscomb was overqualified to be manager at the frozen yogurt shop, but Lipscomb later became sous chef at Scotties, working there since the restaurant started.
When it was time to name a new chef, Patel had called Lipscomb and asked to talk to him on a Monday, when the restaurant was closed.
Patel didn't know what had happened to Lipscomb the day before they were to meet: He had seriously injured one of his hands in an accident involving an axe. Lipscomb didn't tell Patel when he asked to meet. In addition to the injury, he had passed out after he injured himself, hitting his his head on the stone floor of the kitchen at his home. He required three stitches and seven sutures in his head.
"I asked him, 'What the heck happened to you?' " Patel said. "He said, 'Let me worry about it.' "
Patel asked him about the bistro, "Can we keep going?"
Lipscomb went to work.
"You can do a lot with one hand," he said, but there was a lot he couldn't do. He adapted to do his job. While he still has some lingering effects, he's improved, but it's going to be a while if he's ever fully back to normal, if ever, he said.
The restaurant has thrived since Lipscomb became chef, Patel said.
"These people are the reason this has stayed open," Patel said, referring to the employees who work at the restaurant.
Lipscomb said he's been in leadership before, but he's never done anything like he is doing now — creating recipes in addition to leading the kitchen.
"I used to think I wasn't very creative," he said. "And that was true, but I put in a lot of time, and things started to change."
Lipscomb originally studied horticulture in college and has a bachelor's degree in wellness. It was his grandfather who inspired his interested in cooking.
"I always wanted to cook," he said, but he never wanted to own anything. He said he just wanted to be the best chef he could be.
Patel laughed, saying, "This guy's humility is very frustrating,"
But it's what he was looking for in the chef he wanted to lead his restaurant. Instead, he said he wanted the restaurant's work to speak for itself.
"I'm pretty rich. It's not about the money, but I have a rich life," Lipscomb said.
Since Lipscomb became chef, he's set an example, Patel said, adding that while many chefs "wear their egos on their sleeve," he had seen Lipscomb's humility at work.
The menu continues to change seasonally, and already some popular items have been brought back. Some changes were made to existing recipes.
There were two things that were important for the restaurant to accomplish in the months following the leadership change: the annual Valentine's Day dinner and a catering event for hundreds of people at the Trinity School of Texas Gala in April.
"I'm a pastry chef at heart," Lipscomb said, and because of that, the Valentine's Day menu has been one of his favorite time so far.
"I got to prove a point, that I've always postulated to people," he said, and that is that "down home country cooking" goes "head to head with the finest French cooking."
He said his grandmother-in-law's pastries are "the best." The Valentine's Day menu included her bourbon balls recipe, alongside a traditional bread pudding and white chocolate mouse.
The restaurant has now launched a regular catering menu. Scotties Bistro continues to feature live music on Thursdays, and Saturday and Sunday brunch now offer fresh tableside French press coffee, featuring coffee beans from Longview's Silver Grizzly Espresso that the restaurant grinds on-site.
The restaurant also is now offering to-go tacos, enchiladas and other items on Saturday nights.
"There's a lot to look forward to," Lipscomb said. "That's the way I look at it. What I want to do is take it as far as we can take it. I don't plan on quitting, and I don't mean that in just the job sense. I just want to keep going."