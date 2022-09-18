A Beautiful You Health Center opened this summer in Longview, offering a variety of esthetic, stem cell and medical weight loss services , along with hormone therapy and primary care services.
Dr. Charles "Bill" Ball and his wife, Mary Ramos Ball, opened the clinic at 1409 McCann Road after he left Catholic Health Initiative in Arkansas after a more than 40-year career in family medicine with a desire to pursue something new. He said before opening the new clinic he traveled around the country working with "the best authorities in their field" in the areas of stem cell therapy and other treatments.
"It's amazing," Bill Ball said of stem cell therapy. "I can take a joint that's very diseased and put new cells in there.... That is probably the most exciting than I learned and we have the capacity here at the clinic of administering stem cellsfor any condition really."
They couple said they have contracted with a "very reputable" company to provide the stem cells, which they said come from the deliveries of normal term babies whose mothers donate the umbilical cords for the purpose of extracting stem cells.
Treatments with plasma rich platelets, which is also known as the vampire facial, helps renew skin, getting rid of acre scars and other skin flaws, for instance.
"We're doing a myriad of different things," Ball said, including Botox, neurotoxin therapy and hormone therapy is available for men and women.
Ball also couldn't leave what he described as his God-given calling in family medicine.
"I love taking care of patients. I'll never retire as long as I have my health," he said.
His wife, Mary, said he has several patients who have been driving from Arkansas to continue seeing him. She described him as a doctor who stays with patients as long needed and prays with them, with a commitment to their overall health.
"We want everyone to be healthy," she said.
"We're excited to offer these services in Longview," Dr. Ball said.
For information, call (903) 470-8100, email ABeautifulYouHealthCenter@gmail.com or visit ABeautifulYouHealthCenter.com.