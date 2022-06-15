Dr. Daytral Brown, nurse practitioner, is moving her family practice clinic to downtown Longview later this year.
The new location of The Beverly Clinic is under construction at 602 E. Methvin St. Brown said she expects to move her office there from Judson Road in September or October. She decided to move because she needed more space and more parking. New construction made more sense because of the challenging real estate market — renovating an existing building would have cost as much as building new, she said.
She chose to build on Methvin Street because the area is "underdeveloped." Plus it's close to other health care facilities, including Christus Good Shepherd and Open Imaging.
"It's along the bus route. That was important to me as well so patients would have transportation to and from their appointments," Brown said. "It turned out to be the ideal location."
Brown serves patients ages 5 and older as their primary care provider. She will expand her services at the new location, with the addition of her new Vita Health quick care clinic, and her practice will add another nurse practitioner.
The Beverly Clinic accepts all insurance and has a cash payment option, she said. Vita Health will not accept insurance. It will be open to anyone, not just her patients, and clients must pay cash or with a credit card. She'll also likely add a service to let people pay out their costs at Vita Health. She expects to start off charging $50 for visits, plus the cost of labs or other services. That's the same as she charges her cash-paying patients.
"That's where I put my price point because people should be able to afford health care," Brown said.
Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins Architecture designed the 3,000-square-foot building, and MDM is the building contractor. Brown said she's planning to expand in the next couple of years to add another 1,800 square feet to the east of her clinic to provide office lease space.
Brown said she's been a nurse practitioner for more than 11 years, deciding to open her own practice about 4.5 years ago.
"For myself, it was a choice to be able to take care of patients in a way I felt comfortable, and being able to have the availability I want," and be more autonomous, she said.
Hours at the new location of The Beverly Clinic will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Vita Care's hours aren't set yet, but could be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. or 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday with some Saturday coverage.