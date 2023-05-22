Family is at the root of the new Frenchy's chicken restaurant at 2338 Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
Former NFL player Clint Ingram, who graduated from Hallsville High School, and his sisters, Metosha Ingram Brantley and Serita Ingram, opened the restaurant together earlier this year.
"We're extremely close," Ingram said of his relationship with his sisters
While Ingram lives in the Houston area, he grew up in this area learning to cook with his grandmother, Ruby Ingram.
"We'd cater weddings and do things at different churches — receptions, banquets. It was always something we were doing," he said. "We've been serving food and serving people a long time."
He cooked for his high school and college football teams, making barbecue plates, he said.
Ingram became interested in possibly investing in restaurants when he was playing with the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida.
Then, another football player, Aaron Glenn, introduced Ingram to Frenchy's. Glenn had restaurants in Houston at the time, and Ingram ended up buying one of his restaurants. Ingram joked about spending a lot of money eating at Frenchy's.
"I'd figured i'd probably save myself some money" by owning his own restaurant, he said.
The chicken has its own "distinctive taste and flavor," Ingram said.
"It reminded me of the chicken my grandma used to make," he said.
His favorite Frenchy's dish is bone-in chicken, he said, adding he particularly likes chicken legs. He's also a fan of all the sides, he said — including fried okra, mashed potatoes and collard greens, and peach cobbler for dessert.
Ingram bought his Houston-area Frenchy's restaurant in 2009. He wanted to open in Longview, too, but now he knows he wasn't ready at that time.
Then, his sisters joined him to help at events with his Frenchy's food truck.
"That's when the light came on and we said, 'OK. We might have something here," Ingram said.
His sisters identified a location for the Longview restaurant when they saw the former Catfish King building on Mobberly Avenue was up for sale. By that time, Ingram had owned his Houston restaurant for more than 10 years.
The restaurant opened with limited hours while all the staff was being trained, but those hours will be extended in the coming weeks.
"It's been going good," Ingram said.
One of his sisters, Ingram Brantley, who is an administrative director at Christus Good Shepherd - Longview and a registered nurse, said feedback has been positive.
"It's something that you don't find. It's not a knock off of another product. It's pretty unique," she said. "When people taste it they recognize it's something they don't have in this area."
She also noted the sides, such as mac and cheese, dirty rice and red beans and rice. Seafood gumbo also is an option.
Ingram Brantley said the siblings work well together. She hadn't realized that wasn't the case in all families, she said, and they are "blessed."
"We haven't had those sibling rivalry type of situations, and I really enjoy working with them," she said. "When we had our blessing on the building (during the grand opening), each person had an opportunity to speak about what it's like to work in a family owned and operated business. It was just rewarding to get to see and hear their perspectives."
Ingram said they plan to expand in East and North Texas
"We don't want to move too fast," he said.
Current hours are 10:30 a.m.-9p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Look for extended hours in June.