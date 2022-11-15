Loop 281 Lodging Group plans to build its sixth local hotel across from Longview High School.
On Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the company's request for an easement on Longview ISD property at the northwest corner of Loop 281 and Airline Road that will allow for a sewer line to cross over LISD property to serve the hotel development on Porter Lane.
"We were just waiting to get approval from the board...." said Anup Patel, whose family owns Loop 281 Lodging group. "That's the final step we needed for this puzzle."
The total development will consist of a Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and a location for a future restaurant.
"Both of these future developments would be plus factor for LISD as the property tax generated from the hotel along with the restaurant would bring significant dollars to LISD budgets," says a letter to the school district requesting the easement.
Patel said details are still being finalized and the total number of rooms the hotel will have has not yet been set. The hotel will be similar to a Marriott TownePlace Suites the family built in Waco.
Patel described it as an extended stay hotel, generally for people who want to stay more than a week. Each room will have a kitchen, with a cooktop and full-size refrigerators.
"That's what makes it different from a traditional hotel," he said. The hotel also will have an outdoor pool, a large fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.
"There is a need," for this hotel, Patel said, acknowledging that there are "a lot of hotels" in town. He said they're mostly for people staying a night or two. His company's Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites also are extended stay hotels.
"They stay pretty busy," Patel said. "We do have a lot of construction workers or oilfield workers who come from out of town to do their jobs."
Their new hotel will be the first Marriott extended stay property on that side of town, he said.
Patel expects construction will start next year.
That family also is completing permitting necessary to begin building The Residences at Toler, a 144-unit apartment complex on Toler Road. Patel said work there should also begin next year.
"It's going to a be a busy year," he said.
Loop 281 Lodging Group also owns five other hotels in Longview: the Staybridge and Candlewood, the Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.