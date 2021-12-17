New Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from development

The 1930s-era hand-carved staircase and a solarium. A koi pond, arches and French doors throughout the house. Those and other signature pieces of a long-hidden Longview gem will be preserved for the future with the sale this week of the iconic Hurst Home, at 1210 Judson Road in Longview.
Longview Realtor Melanie Northcutt, owner of Sugar Magnolia properties, finalized the sale this week for B. H. Jameson, Gregg County Precinct 1 justice of the peace, and family. Longview Realtor Ronnie Godfrey, with Bold Real Estate Group, represented the buyers, Henderson couple Debbie and Woodie Tipps.
Debbie Tipps said the couple has a love for older homes and architecture. Jameson took them on a tour of the house, which had been vacant for about 10 years, before they bought it and she fell in love. It was important to the couple to keep it from being torn down, which could have happened if it had been purchased by a major retail store, for instance. It’s in a prime location given its spot on Judson Road and 13 acres of attached land.
“To lose that is to lose a piece of history that you just can’t get back,” Debbie Tipps said. “That’s what appealed to me the most – just stepping into that little piece of history and preserving it.”
Preservation Longview’s website says the home was built in 1932 in colonial revival style.
Jameson previously said the property had been in his family for more than 100 years, starting when his great-grandfather, Jack Yates, bought what was eventually a total of 400 acres. Yates was president of the First National Bank the year after it was robbed in 1894 by the Dalton Gang. His great-grandmother, Mary Alice Yates, became the first female bank president in Texas after her husband’s death in 1908 and sold all but 130 of the acres.
The family at that time lived in a house that was where Heritage Plaza is today.
However, Mary Alice Yates’ daughter, Genevieve, Jameson’s grandmother, married V. R. Hurst. Hurst convinced his mother-in-law to let him sell the downtown property, and a hotel was built there.
Hurst also told his mother-in-law he would build a new house, where she could live, on the Judson Road property. V.R. Hurst was a nationally recognized eye, ear, nose and throat doctor.
“Because the home was being built during the depression, many craftsmen were out of work. Dr. Hurst purposely engaged the finest workmen to build his house and brought in Kermin, a noted decorator from Houston, to oversee the interior,” the Preservation Longview website says. “Of note is an intricately carved staircase railing. The walls are made of plaster and the roof is slate, both known for beauty and longevity. The light fixtures were all custom-made by Abbott in Dallas.”
Jameson’s mother, Jacquelyn Jameson, continued to live in the house for many years but the house has been vacant for about a decade. Jacquelyn Jameson died four years ago.
The home is about 6,500 square feet of living space with two stories and a usable attic.
There was some water damage and the electrical system needs to be updated, Tipps said, along with some general cleaning – just “bringing it back to life.”
“We are so excited to do that, bring it back, to polish it up the way it used to be,” she said, adding that she “loves everything” about the house.
The sale price was not disclosed, although Northcutt’s website previously had listed it at a price of $799,000.
Both Realtors who were involved said the transaction is significant to them and to the community.
“It’s such a staple in our community,” Northcutt said, saying the home had a “mystique” to it because it can't really be seen from Judson Road.
The Jameson family initially wanted to sell a piece of land, later putting the home up for sale as well. It was on the market a couple years.
“We didn’t know if would be someone that came in and wanted to tear it down,” restore it or build another residential neighborhood, Northcutt said.
It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to sell this kind of home, she said.
“It really was a very unique and special property and one that would be one of the highlights of all the properties I’ve had to sell,” she said.
Godfrey, the Tipps’ Realtor, described the experience as “humbling” and “almost surreal.”
“Like everyone in Longview, I’ve driven by that property all my life … It’s been exciting to get to do something like this,” he said.
The Tipps, who have two daughters but are almost empty nesters, already are meeting with contractors and picking out paint as they prepare to begin restoring the home. They don’t know how long it will take, but their plans extend into cleaning up and improving the landscaping.
“We are looking at this as a long-term project,” Tipps said, describing how she responded to a friend who asked her how long work would take on the property. “This will be my project until the day I die.”