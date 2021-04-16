Dereck Yagle said he hopes his new business, Flugers, serves as a draw for area cycling enthusiasts and a boost for the food truck industry.
The first phase of the business — a bicycle sales and service shop and niche retail clothing store — is marking its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday at 1232 W. Marshall Ave., with food trucks on-site both days. A planned ax throwing center and food truck park, which will feature cornhole, live bands, a stage and outdoor seating is expected to open in the coming weeks. The business also plans to sell beer and wine.
The bicycle shop sells and services bikes, with bikes in a variety of prices and age ranges, including balance bikes, scooters and brands such as Diamondback and Redline BMX bikes.
“Anything you can run on the Boorman trail, we really have it,” Yagle said. Safety gear and accessories are available in-store as well.
Yagle said he’s hoping to attract people from areas where those brands aren’t available, especially considering Longview’s new skate park.
“A lot of people that do that do the freestyle stuff, and we can cater to that,” he said.
The retail clothing store sells niche outdoor apparel, including t-shirts from Keep Nature Wild and American Clothing Co. — the first pledges to pick up trash and the second plants trees in relation to sales.
“We don’t just want to ride and be outdoors, we also want to give back,” Yagle said, adding that Flugers has adopted part of the nearby Boorman Trail. “ We definitely want to be involved in the community.”
The bicycle and retail stores are open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but those hours will likely be adjusted as future phases of the business open.