The name of a new development at U.S. 259 and Loop 281 in Longview — The Crossing at Main and Main — is a nod to the importance of the 42-acre project’s location.
Wade Johnson, principal of the company behind the development — Future Frontiers, said a real estate agent in Tyler provided the inspiration for the name
“He said, ‘You have got the project at Main and Main,’” said Johnson, who also is executive vice president of Johnson & Pace Engineering in Longview.
Bill Graham, a Longview commercial real estate broker working to fill the development, said the location “really is Main Street Longview,” considering the traffic that comes into Longview along those roads. The development is “infilling one of the greatest locations in Northeast Texas,” he said.
Johnson, who attends Mobberly Baptist Church next door to the development, said he had driven past the property for years, wondering what could be done with it. One day, he went to Office Depot and bought foam board and began planning how the property could be developed.
“I just sat at the office staring at the wall this was hanging on,” he said of the initial plans he drew out.
He closed on the property in 2016, he said. One the hurdles that had to be overcome was working with the Texas Department of Transportation to approve the new Nealy Way entrance from Loop 281. A traffic signal is under construction there now to help the flow of traffic into and out of the The Crossing.
The Crossing already is home to a new Eastman Credit Union mortgage office, and a Joe Hudson Collision Center is under construction there. Graham and his son, Michael Graham, also built and own a new co-working office space there, called Work Smart.
Restaurants, retailers and more than 200 units of multi-family housing are in the works at The Crossing at Main and Main. While nothing is final yet, the Grahams might build one of the restaurants themselves at the water feature that’s part of the development. (The water feature serves as a detention pond for the entire property and includes a fountain.)
Their bar and grill would be called Cargo and would include a roof deck, an outdoor area with picnic tables, an outdoor play area for children and live entertainment at night.
“That’s one thing we feel really strongly is going to happen,” Graham said, comparing the potential restaurant to the Katy Trail Ice House in Dallas.
“We’re trying to come up with something new and unique and different ideas for Longview,” he added, saying it will help attract companies to Longview who are looking for entertainment and family activities for their employees.
Other restaurants and a brewery are considering locating around the water feature as well, and construction is beginning on locally owned Yukon Coffee at the Nealy Way entrance into the development. (Yukon Coffee also has a location inside Work Smart.)
“It’s like the NASCAR of coffee,” Graham said, explaining that it will have a roof deck as well, with two outdoor lanes to pick up coffee.
A market/restaurant concept could also be built at Nealy Way, along with another national restaurant chain “that we would love to have in Longview.”
Also, 35,000 square feet of retail shopping space is expected to house bars or restaurants, nail salons and more It also will include an outdoor play area and be easily accessible to the apartments that would be located behind the retail area.
“It’s fixing to kind of explode thankfully,” Graham said of The Crossing at Main and Main.