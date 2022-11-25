A family with longtime business ties to Longview is opening a new venture this weekend, Top Homestead General Store and Market.
"We're trying to have an old fashioned general store where we offer a little bit of everything," said Trent Durst. He and his wife, Leah, were celebrating the store's soft opening this weekend at 9999 U.S. 259 North, north of Satterwhite Log Homes at FM 1650. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The store's name is a play on the family's longtime business, Topp Office Supply, which will be relocating to the same location as the general store in the coming weeks. Topp Office Supply has been in business since 1936.
This weekend's soft opening offers door prizes, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and brownies.
"A few years ago, Leah and I starting dreaming and praying about something new and different for our family," Drust wrote in a Facebook post announcing the store's opening. "We decided that we wanted to build a new family business that felt more like home than a business. We wanted to create a welcoming place where people could come, sit a while and chat. God has taken our dream and manifested it into Top Homestead General Store and Market."
The store, Durst said, has "a little bit of everything" — toys, cookware, farm and ranch supplies and more. The family also later plans to have cows and chickens and other animals on site and a vegetable garden so that people can see where their food originates, Durst said. The store eventually will sell meat and vegetables the family raises on site.
Regular hours are still to be set, but Durst said it's likely the general store will be open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the holiday season.
For information, visit the store's Facebook page at facebook.com/tophomestead .