Once a week, Bre’Ana McClendon and her classmates Javier SanMiguel and Cody Brantley and teacher Suzanne Puryear gather at Shawn Ingram's business, Custom Graphics on Gilmer Road in Longview.
On the most recent Wednesday, though, it wasn't just them. Local business professionals Michelle Gamboa, Kristin Koonce and Ben Norris gathered around a table with them, talking and laughing with the Pine Tree High School students. As they visited, the students folded T-shirts and placed them into clear plastic bags. They added size stickers and sealed the bags. It's a job they do each week at Custom Graphics.
Ingram, Gamboa, Koonce and Norris are part of a new group that hopes to expand on those opportunities for the students, while benefitting through networking between their businesses and others. The new business networking group is called "Longview Connections."
"I know how to fold shirts and bag shirts," McClendon said, shortly after she pointed at Ingram and said. "I like to pick on him."
Cody said he likes the work they do at Custom Graphics and the soon to be 18-year-old said he hopes to get a job when he finishes school.
"It feels like family," he said of being at Custom Graphics.
In short, it was a day that was checking off all the reasons that Puryear brings her life skills students to Custom Graphics. She's been teaching students with intellectual disabilities at the high school for six years. She takes her students to different businesses to learn job skills and help prepare them for life as adults.
"We can do all kinds of things and small jobs in the classroom," Puryear said. "Until they go out into the community and experience that — then it becomes more real to them."
Her students also have worked at the Dream Center and Gifts of Grace, where they've learned to hang up and sort clothes, cleaned the area where the clothes are sold and sorted and color coded shoes — retail skills. She's also taken them to Drug Emporium, where they learned how to "face" the shelves — or straighten all the products on the shelves so all the products are facing front.
Puryear said she just knocks on business' doors, looking for something the students can do and for businesses to let them in the door.
"I don't want my students, who are capable of working some of kind of job, I don't want them to sit at home and do nothing," Puryear said, saying that would an unfulfilling life for them. "That just breaks my heart. They should be earning some money, be as normal of an adult as they can be."
That's why, when Ingram came to her with his idea for the business networking group, and asked her how he could help her students, she responded with, "I said I need a door open. That's it."
Longview Connections hasn't had it first meeting yet, but the group plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month, starting within the next couple of weeks, at Bubba's 33, where owner/operator Chelseae Dorgan is providing them space. Ingram said members will pay $5 each time, to tip the employee Dorgan assigns to work with them, and to help provide funding to local organizations, such as Puryear's life skills class. Businesses that participate will have opportunities to highlight their businesses each week, pass out marketing materials and talk to other business owners.
"It's a networking group first, but I'm a big believer in community and outreach and paying it forward," Ingram said. "I'm thinking if we can get together and benefit each other as a businesses, then as a group we benefit others."
Watch the group's Facebook page for an official announcement about the first meeting.
The other business owners at Custom Graphics this past week also were looking for ways to help the students get plugged in at their businesses, or other businesses and nonprofit organizations. The effort is of special significance to Gamboa, who said she has a sister with cerebral palsy. Gamboa's family owns Roof Care, where she is the operations manager.
"My goal is help them plug into what they like," she said.
When Puryear gets an opportunity to talk to businesses, she also tells them about a Texas Workforce Commission program that will provide the students a job coach and pay their salary for a certain amount of time.
"I have a desire to help them be the very best they can be," Puryear said. Working, she said, fills them with pride.
"Their self-esteem is boosted. They talk about it," and say, "I can do this. I learned this," Puryear said.