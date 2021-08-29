The Market at Shadow Ranch offers specialty meats, cheeses, gifts and other items at its home between Longview and Gilmer on Texas 300 at FM 726.
Brent and Leah Fyffe opened the store about seven weeks ago as part of a larger business that include a high-fence ranch where they raise deer and exotic animals and a ranch house that's for rent. They're also working to open an event venue, The Barn at Shadow Ranch, in the next four to six weeks.
Wagyu beef — American, Australian and Japanese A5 — are the store's biggest draw, Brent Fyffe said.
"It's kind of the top tier of the beef world.... We tried to cover the spectrum of the Wagyu beef world," he said. "You can't really get it around here."
The store also features summer sausage and a variety of cheeses, hot sauce, preserves and other gifts — "just a little bit of everything."
"We're kind of expanding depending on what we're selling and the seasons," including fall and Christmas decor and gifts, Fyffe said.
"We try to deal with a lot of local people and also Texas," he added, with the American Wagyu coming from a producer in Tyler. "We get all kinds of stuff."
Fyffe is a real estate and oil and gas investor, as well as a hunting guide.
"I wanted to bring all of that up here to Northeast Texas," he said, with the ranch supplying animals to other ranches.
The store is located next to the ranch, and shoppers often get to see baby deer and other animals.