Rich Seymour remembers McCann Street Grill in Longview for its atmosphere.
"It was a gathering place. It was almost like a Cheers," he said, referencing a popular 1980s television show based around the characters who worked at or frequented a neighborhood bar.
He and his business partners, Johnny Rodriguez and Rene Ramirez, hope to recreate that atmosphere in a family friendly way when they open Rico's Kitchen and Cantina in the former McCann Street Grill at 1217 McCann Road in Longview. Seymour said they expect to be open in a couple of months.
McCann Street Grill closed a little more than seven years ago. A couple of other restaurants have come and gone there since.
Seymour and Rodriguez are East Texas natives and longtime friends. Seymour owns Pro Flex Gym, Fit House Cafe and Grind & Shine Espresso and Coffee Bar in Longview Mall. Together, he and Rodriguez own another gym in Diana. Rodriguez, who works at Eastman Chemical, also owns J-Rodz Creative Customs, a custom CNC plasma cutting and manufacturing business, and he flips houses. He and Ramirez are longtime friends and neighbors.
Ramirez has about 20 years of experience in the kitchen at El Sombrero.
“We’re trying to create something here that’s — as soon as you walk through the door the customer service is going to be there,” Seymour said. “The food has to be there. Rene has 20 years’ experience at a Mexican restaurant — his recipes. We’re going to have a mix of Tex-Mex and authentic. ... That’s what makes this restaurant so good. It’s the ownership, the local boys.”
The restaurant's menu will feature a combination of Tex-Mex and authentic Mexican recipes.
The three men are planning to enlarge the outdoor patio to 1,200 square feet, with East Texas bands playing at the restaurant on weekends. Karaoke also will be offered during the week.
The 6,000 square foot building includes a 43-foot long bar with two tops. Multiple 50-60 inch televisions will be placed in the restaurant. Seymour said the restaurant will welcome families and offer a children’s menu.
"I think this is a good location," he said, pointing to nearby restaurants, apartment complexes and neighborhoods. Rodriguez and Ramirez live in the neighborhood behind the restaurant. "Everybody believes everything is moving north, but there's a lot of good people who live around here."
The restaurant also will offer catering and curbside service.
Pending the restaurant receiving its liquor license, Seymour said Rico's expects to be open seven days a week — 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, but possibly closing earlier during the week.
Seymour said the restaurant received a big social media response when the business partners announced their plans this month. They're trying to get open quickly so they don't lose that momentum.
"Right now, it's on everybody's mind," Seymour said.