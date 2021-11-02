Delcine Johnson is preparing for Chapter 2.
Johnson is president and business manager of the engineering and architecture firm Johnson and Pace in Longview, which her husband, Wade Johnson, helped found. While they are not retiring, Delcine said she began thinking about what her next chapter would be after managing the firm for about 20 years. She loves what she does, she said, but realized she wanted to do something different one day.
She's been a longtime customer of Rumours Spalon and learned former owner Debby Williams was looking to step back. She purchased the business in July, with Williams continuing to work there and assist in the transition.
"I wanted a Chapter 2, but I wanted something that was completely different," she said. Johnson continues to manage the engineering firm.
"My goal was really to enjoy myself," Johnson said of her motivation for branching out into a new business.
In recent months she's remodeled the inside of the business. All services have remained the same — including BioTE hormone therapy, hair, nails and aesthetician services, and she plans to add other services in the future. Johnson will host a ribbon cutting later and holiday event in December. Watch for information about "Cocktails and Candy Canes" on Rumours' Facebook page.
She praised the staff members at Rumours for being supportive and guiding her as she learns the business, and said employees at Johnson & Pace have been supportive as well.
"I couldn't ask for a better place to spread my wings," Johnson said of her new venture.
Lynsey Tippitt, who owns Studio L Salon in Longview, recently purchased the building where Rumours is located at 3394 N. U.S. 259. She plans to move her salon into half of the building, while Rumours will occupy the other half. She'll be making renovations to the building as well.
"It was a win-win for both us," Johnson said. "I look for a lot of activity (at the building) when she gets settled."